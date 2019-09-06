MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School boys cross country team earned a second-place finish while the girls team took fourth at the Dragon Twilight meet in Moorhead on Friday evening. The boys posted 76 points to finish 14 back of first-place Perham, while the girls recorded 93 points to trail Staples-Motley, Perham and Moorhead.

For the boys, Gage Mostad cracked the top 10 by clocking a time of 15:52.2 to place seventh individually. He was followed by Nathan Alto in 14th (16:23.3), Nick Youso in 17th (16:27.5), Josef Lalli in 20th (16:44.7) and Ethan Maish in 22nd (16:46.1) to round out the team’s top-five runners. Also competing for BHS were Isaak McDonald in 25th (16:47.5), Seth Lindgren in 41st (17:35.8), Paul Louvar in 47th (17:50.6), Ashton Niemi in 52nd (18:16.8) and Carson Maish in 61st (18:26.7).

“I was very happy with how my four, five, six and seven runners did today,” BHS head coach Ryan Aylesworth said. “They did a really nice job improving from our last meet. … The Perham boys are the number-one ranked team in Class A, and we were battling back and forth with them pretty closely. I’m very happy with our effort today.”

Regan DeWitt and Gwen Youso led the Bemidji girls by clocking top-10 finishes, finishing seventh (19:33.6) and ninth (19:38.1), respectively. They were followed by Josie LaValley in 23rd (20:44.8), Kayla DeWitt in 31st (21:49.7) and Mia Hoffman in 34th (21:55.0) to comprise the Jacks’ team score. Also competing for BSH were Mara Adams in 53rd (23:43.2) and Nessa Peters in 67th (25:42.0).

“The girls did a good job,” Aylesworth said. “We had some good individual performances, some girls made some nice improvements. It’s only our second meet of the year and they’re starting to get a little bit more comfortable with learning how to run the 5K for some of our younger kids.”

The Lumberjacks will head to Little Falls for the Lucky Lindy Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Boys Team Results

1-Perham 62; 2-Bemidji 76; 3-West Central Area 87; 4-Staples-Motley 99; 5-West Fargo Sheyenne 126; 6-Moorhead 139; 7-East Grand Forks 146; 8-Legacy 166; 9-Bagley/Fosston 271; 10-Lisbon 294; 11-Ada-Borup/Norman Co. 323.

Girls Team Results

1-Staples-Motley 52; 2-Perham 56; 3-Moorhead 87; 4-Bemidji 93; 5-East Grand Forks 131; 6-West Fargo Sheyenne 135; 7-West Central Area 154; 8-Fargo South 184; 9-Northern Cass 253.

Bagley/Fosston Boys Results 50-Grant Hemberger 17:59; 51-Boysen Olson 18:12; 67-Cullen Norland 18:54; 73-Liam Hagen 19:50; 77-Logan Hemberger 20:41; 78-Gavin Halverson 20:44.

Bagley/Fosston Girls Results 36-Jenna Manecke 21:54.