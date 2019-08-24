PERHAM -- The Bemidji High School boys and girls cross country teams opened the season with a pair of top-two finishes Saturday at the Brave Like Gabe Invite in Perham. The Lumberjack boys edged the host Yellowjackets by three points for first place, while the BHS girls trailed only Willmar en route to a second-place finish.

The meet was named in honor of Gabriele Grunewald, a Perham native and nationally-renowned professional runner who died of cancer at the age of 32 in June. Saturday’s races were held on the newly dedicated Brave Like Gabe Recreational Trail.

For the boys, Gage Mostad and Nicholas Youso earned spots on the podium by taking second (16:36.2) and third (16:53.4), respectively. Nathan Alto also cracked the top 10 with his ninth-place finish (17:15.8). They were followed by teammates Isaak McDonald in 11th (17:23.8), Ethan Maish in 15th (17:38.2), Josef Lalli in 16th (17:42.0) and Paul Louvar in 28th (18:14.7).

Perham’s Brandon O’Hara took first place with a time of 15:58.1.

On the girls’ side, three Lumberjacks made it into the top 10: Gwen Youso in fourth (19:53.7), Regan DeWitt in seventh (20:22.1) and Grace Carleton in ninth (20:46.2). Trailing them for BHS were Kayla DeWitt in 23rd (21:55.4); Josie LaValley in 31st (22:36.7), Mia Hoffman in 38th (23:15.6) and Mara Adams in 57th (25:04.9).

Calia Chaney of Pequot Lakes placed first with a time of 19:36.2.

The Lumberjacks will return to action Sept. 6 at the Moorhead Invite.

Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 40; 2-Perham 43; 3-Willmar 67; 4-Moorhead 95; 5-Frazee 173; 6-Pequot Lakes 174; 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 199; 8-Bagley-Fosston 250; 9-Parkers Prairie 255; 10-Little Falls 263; 11-Pelican Rapids 275.

Girls Team Results

1-Willmar 44; 2-Bemidji 74; 3-Perham 78; 4-Moorhead 84; 5-Pequot Lakes 110; 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 160; 7-Little Falls 185; 8-UNC 204.