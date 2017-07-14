BURNSVILLE -- Just as she did last year, Ryne Prigge will look to pace the Bemidji State women’s cross country team this season.

Prigge was tabbed BSU’s Player to Watch as part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s release of the preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday.

Prigge, a sophomore product out of Ely, placed as the Beavers’ top finisher in all six meets during the 2018 season. As a freshman, she set personal records with 19:51.6 and 23:23.2 times in the 5,000-meter race and 6,000-meter race, respectively.

In the coaches’ poll, Bemidji State was picked to finish 14th in the conference. Three-time defending champion U-Mary ranked first with 223 points along with 13 first-place votes. Augustana had the remaining three first-place votes for 212 points. Minnesota Duluth (185 points), Minnesota State (184) and Sioux Falls (169) rounded out the top five.

The Marauders’ Ida Narbuvoll was named the NSIC Preseason Athlete of the Year, as well.

BSU’s season kicks off Sept. 6 at the Dragon Twilight in Moorhead.

NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-U-Mary 223 (13); 2-Augustana 212 (3); 3-Minnesota Duluth 185; 4-Minnesota State 184; 5-Sioux Falls 169; 6-Winona State 164; 7-Northern State 131; 8-Minnesota State Moorhead 122; 9-St. Cloud State 113; 10-Concordia-St. Paul 110; 11-Wayne State 74; 12-Minot State 70; 13-Southwest Minnesota State 60; 14-Bemidji State 49; 15-Upper Iowa 39; 16-Minnesota Crookston 15.