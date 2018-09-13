CROSS COUNTRY: Jacks runners impress at Little Falls

The Lumberjacks put on an impressive showing in front of a sizable field of teams.

“Regan and her sister Kayla (DeWitt), and Gwen Youso did a nice job going out and racing hard today,” BHS head coach Ryan Aylesworth said. “It was a pretty humid day, which is pretty tough on a lot of the kids, but they did a great job battling through the whole race.

“And then the boys, they ran a really smart race and were moving up throughout the field throughout the whole race…. It was a solid effort out of our boys pack and our girls pack today.”

Riley Berg was the fastest finisher for the BHS boys, clocking a time of 16:55.3 to place 16th. Gage Mostad followed behind him in 17th (16:55.9) and Nicholas Youso made the top 25 by taking 23rd (17:10.4).

Regan DeWitt posted the top time on the Lumberjack girls, finishing 15th in 20:03.5. She was followed by Youso in 17th (20:15.0) and Kayla DeWitt in 28th (20:52.2).

Moorhead won the boys team title over runner-up Hopkins, which claimed the individual title thanks to Eli Hoeft’s winning time of 15:43.8. Alexandria took home the girls team title, while runner-up Sartell nabbed the individual title with Ingrid Buiceag-Arama’s 19:13.2.

Bemidji is next scheduled to compete Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Bagley Invitational.

Boys Team Results

1-Moorhead 62; 2-Hopkins 64; 3-Perham 66; 4-Sartell 102; 5-Bemidji 123; 6-St. Cloud Apollo 238; 7-GNK 244; 8-Alexandria 258; 9-Detroit Lakes 278; 10-Monticello 319; 11-St. Cloud Cathedral 353; 12-Becker 381; 13-Brainerd 383; 14-Foley 392; 15-Grand Rapids 399; 16-Cromwell-Floodwood 452; 17-Fergus Falls 460; 18-Pequot Lakes 460; 19-Sauk Rapids-Rice 483; 20-Little Falls 512; 21-Rocori 554; 22-St. Cloud Tech 555; 23-Milaca 675.

BHS Boys Individual Results

16-Berg 16:55.3; 17-Mostad 16:55.9; 23-Youso 17:10.4; 30-Fouquerel-Skoe 17:22.5; 37-Maish 17:40.5; 45-Lalli 17:51.5; 46-McDonald 17:52.9; 112-Newby 19:07.3.

Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 82; 2-Sartell 88; 3-Monticello 91; 4-Perham 94; 5-Hopkins 111; 6-Moorhead 178; 7-Becker 203; 8-Fergus Falls 216; 9-Bemidji 228; 10-UNC 312; 11-Little Falls 334; 12-GNK 348; 13-Milaca 349; 14-Brainerd 353; 15-St. Cloud Tech 404; 16-Pequot Lakes 417; 17-Grand Rapids 444; 18-St. Cloud Apollo 480; 19-Foley 522.

BHS Girls Individual Results

15-R. DeWitt 20:03.5; 17-Youso 20:15.0; 28-K. DeWitt 20:52.2; 84-Peters 23:07.2; 97-Meyer 24:04.0; 114-Williams 25:04.8; 116-Thompson 25:13.7.