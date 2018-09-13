CROSS COUNTRY: Jacks runners impress at Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys cross country team cracked the top five at the Lucky Lindy Invitational in Little Falls Thursday, while the girls team made the top 10 by taking ninth.
The Lumberjacks put on an impressive showing in front of a sizable field of teams.
“Regan and her sister Kayla (DeWitt), and Gwen Youso did a nice job going out and racing hard today,” BHS head coach Ryan Aylesworth said. “It was a pretty humid day, which is pretty tough on a lot of the kids, but they did a great job battling through the whole race.
“And then the boys, they ran a really smart race and were moving up throughout the field throughout the whole race…. It was a solid effort out of our boys pack and our girls pack today.”
Riley Berg was the fastest finisher for the BHS boys, clocking a time of 16:55.3 to place 16th. Gage Mostad followed behind him in 17th (16:55.9) and Nicholas Youso made the top 25 by taking 23rd (17:10.4).
Regan DeWitt posted the top time on the Lumberjack girls, finishing 15th in 20:03.5. She was followed by Youso in 17th (20:15.0) and Kayla DeWitt in 28th (20:52.2).
Moorhead won the boys team title over runner-up Hopkins, which claimed the individual title thanks to Eli Hoeft’s winning time of 15:43.8. Alexandria took home the girls team title, while runner-up Sartell nabbed the individual title with Ingrid Buiceag-Arama’s 19:13.2.
Bemidji is next scheduled to compete Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Bagley Invitational.
Boys Team Results
1-Moorhead 62; 2-Hopkins 64; 3-Perham 66; 4-Sartell 102; 5-Bemidji 123; 6-St. Cloud Apollo 238; 7-GNK 244; 8-Alexandria 258; 9-Detroit Lakes 278; 10-Monticello 319; 11-St. Cloud Cathedral 353; 12-Becker 381; 13-Brainerd 383; 14-Foley 392; 15-Grand Rapids 399; 16-Cromwell-Floodwood 452; 17-Fergus Falls 460; 18-Pequot Lakes 460; 19-Sauk Rapids-Rice 483; 20-Little Falls 512; 21-Rocori 554; 22-St. Cloud Tech 555; 23-Milaca 675.
BHS Boys Individual Results
16-Berg 16:55.3; 17-Mostad 16:55.9; 23-Youso 17:10.4; 30-Fouquerel-Skoe 17:22.5; 37-Maish 17:40.5; 45-Lalli 17:51.5; 46-McDonald 17:52.9; 112-Newby 19:07.3.
Girls Team Results
1-Alexandria 82; 2-Sartell 88; 3-Monticello 91; 4-Perham 94; 5-Hopkins 111; 6-Moorhead 178; 7-Becker 203; 8-Fergus Falls 216; 9-Bemidji 228; 10-UNC 312; 11-Little Falls 334; 12-GNK 348; 13-Milaca 349; 14-Brainerd 353; 15-St. Cloud Tech 404; 16-Pequot Lakes 417; 17-Grand Rapids 444; 18-St. Cloud Apollo 480; 19-Foley 522.
BHS Girls Individual Results
15-R. DeWitt 20:03.5; 17-Youso 20:15.0; 28-K. DeWitt 20:52.2; 84-Peters 23:07.2; 97-Meyer 24:04.0; 114-Williams 25:04.8; 116-Thompson 25:13.7.