WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Lexi Erickson and Mary Goodwin break school records, Doss hits provisional mark

LOS ANGELES – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team wrapped up a hectic week on the road on Saturday.

Various Beavers competed in three separate events: The Cal State LA Twilight Open, the Bryan Clay Invitational and the Saint Mary’s Invitational in Winona.

Mary Goodwin and Lexi Erickson each set new program-best times in California. Goodwin ran the 3,000-meter race in 10:57.96, which also cleared the provisional mark. Erickson and Goodwin both topped the previous school record in the 1,500. Erickson finished 17th in the crowded field with a time of 4:38.65. Goodwin wasn’t far behind in 31st at 4:40.67.

Tierra Doss set a new personal record in the shot put. Her throw of 46-0.75 also cleared a provisional mark at the Bryan Clay. Doss also had a season-best discus throw at 132-5 to finish eighth in the LA Twilight meet.

BSU athletes had a good showing in Winona. Alaina Hall highlighted the day for Bemidji State with a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.25). Olivia Olson was right behind her in third at 13.06, followed by Abbie Disbrow in fifth (13.36). Disbrow also won the triple jump at 32-11. Hall, Disbrow, Olson and Lily Johnson took first in the 4x100-meter relay at 50.12.

Olson notched a top-three field event finish, adding to her impressive day on the track. She took third in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet. Anastasia Klein finished in fourth place at 9-06.25.

Mikenna Pattrin took fifth place in the hammer throw at 140-02. She also took sixth in the Javelin at 101-03.

Josie Aitken finished in third place in the 400-meter run (1:01.51). Johnson took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:09.63. Carol Miller clocked a second-place time of 5:10.41 in the 1,500-meter run. Maggie McCarthy was behind her in fourth place (5:14.21). Callie Ressler rounded out Bemidji State’s top-five finishes in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She took fourth place with a time of 13:43.97.

The Beavers head to the Holst invitational on Saturday, April 22, on the campus of Concordia-St. Paul.