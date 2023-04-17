99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Lexi Erickson and Mary Goodwin break school records, Doss hits provisional mark

The Bemidji State women's track and field team competed in three different invites last week.

BSU_Track.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:05 PM

LOS ANGELES – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team wrapped up a hectic week on the road on Saturday.

Various Beavers competed in three separate events: The Cal State LA Twilight Open, the Bryan Clay Invitational and the Saint Mary’s Invitational in Winona.

Mary Goodwin and Lexi Erickson each set new program-best times in California. Goodwin ran the 3,000-meter race in 10:57.96, which also cleared the provisional mark. Erickson and Goodwin both topped the previous school record in the 1,500. Erickson finished 17th in the crowded field with a time of 4:38.65. Goodwin wasn’t far behind in 31st at 4:40.67.

Tierra Doss set a new personal record in the shot put. Her throw of 46-0.75 also cleared a provisional mark at the Bryan Clay. Doss also had a season-best discus throw at 132-5 to finish eighth in the LA Twilight meet.

BSU athletes had a good showing in Winona. Alaina Hall highlighted the day for Bemidji State with a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.25). Olivia Olson was right behind her in third at 13.06, followed by Abbie Disbrow in fifth (13.36). Disbrow also won the triple jump at 32-11. Hall, Disbrow, Olson and Lily Johnson took first in the 4x100-meter relay at 50.12.

Olson notched a top-three field event finish, adding to her impressive day on the track. She took third in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet. Anastasia Klein finished in fourth place at 9-06.25.

Mikenna Pattrin took fifth place in the hammer throw at 140-02. She also took sixth in the Javelin at 101-03.

Josie Aitken finished in third place in the 400-meter run (1:01.51). Johnson took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:09.63. Carol Miller clocked a second-place time of 5:10.41 in the 1,500-meter run. Maggie McCarthy was behind her in fourth place (5:14.21). Callie Ressler rounded out Bemidji State’s top-five finishes in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She took fourth place with a time of 13:43.97.

The Beavers head to the Holst invitational on Saturday, April 22, on the campus of Concordia-St. Paul.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
