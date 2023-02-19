WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD: Erickson and Goodwin break program records, Doss hits provisional mark

Two more Bemidji State women’s track and field records broke on Saturday at the North Dakota Tune-Up meet.

Mary Goodwin finished in third place in the mile with a time of 5:05.74, breaking her own school record. Lexi Erickson set a program best in the 800-meter at 2:16.17, good enough for second place.

Tierra Doss’ fourth-place shot put throw at 44-8.75 cleared the provisional mark. She also claimed 10th place in the weight throw at 49-4.25.

The Beavers brought home a handful of top-five finishes. Alaina Hall won the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.76. She also took second in the 200-meter (26.02) and ninth in the long jump (16-9.25)

Josie Aitken’s time of 1:01.52 was good enough for the runner-up spot in the 400-meter. Abby Syverson set a new personal record in the 600-meter with a first-place time of 1:39.08.

Natalie Fultz took third in the high jump at 5-1.75. Erickson was two inches behind her in fourth place at 4-11.75. Fultz also finished 10th in the long jump at 16-5. Megan Judge cleared 11-0.25 in the pole vault for fourth place, while Olivia Olson finished seventh (10-6.25). Abbie Disbrow also took fourth in the triple jump at 33-9.5, a new personal best.

Zayda Priebe set two PR marks. She finished 12th in the shot put (38-3.5) and 14th in the weight throw (38-7). Callie Ressler clocked her fastest time in the mile at 5:49.14 (8th), while Maggie McCarthy set a PR in the 800-meter (2:26.66, 7th).

Bemidji State will compete in the NSIC indoor championships on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at Myers Field House in Mankato.