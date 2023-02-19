99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD: Erickson and Goodwin break program records, Doss hits provisional mark

The Bemidji State women's track and field team competed at the North Dakota Tune-Up meet on Saturday.

BSU_Track.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 19, 2023 02:20 PM

Two more Bemidji State women’s track and field records broke on Saturday at the North Dakota Tune-Up meet.

Mary Goodwin finished in third place in the mile with a time of 5:05.74, breaking her own school record. Lexi Erickson set a program best in the 800-meter at 2:16.17, good enough for second place.

Tierra Doss’ fourth-place shot put throw at 44-8.75 cleared the provisional mark. She also claimed 10th place in the weight throw at 49-4.25.

The Beavers brought home a handful of top-five finishes. Alaina Hall won the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.76. She also took second in the 200-meter (26.02) and ninth in the long jump (16-9.25)

Josie Aitken’s time of 1:01.52 was good enough for the runner-up spot in the 400-meter. Abby Syverson set a new personal record in the 600-meter with a first-place time of 1:39.08.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natalie Fultz took third in the high jump at 5-1.75. Erickson was two inches behind her in fourth place at 4-11.75. Fultz also finished 10th in the long jump at 16-5. Megan Judge cleared 11-0.25 in the pole vault for fourth place, while Olivia Olson finished seventh (10-6.25). Abbie Disbrow also took fourth in the triple jump at 33-9.5, a new personal best.

Zayda Priebe set two PR marks. She finished 12th in the shot put (38-3.5) and 14th in the weight throw (38-7). Callie Ressler clocked her fastest time in the mile at 5:49.14 (8th), while Maggie McCarthy set a PR in the 800-meter (2:26.66, 7th).

Bemidji State will compete in the NSIC indoor championships on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at Myers Field House in Mankato.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
022223.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Celebration.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers beat No. 13 MSU in OT as Looft gets game-winner again
February 18, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Minnesota
College
Dawson Garcia returns, but Gophers fall to Penn State
February 18, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC_2609.jpg
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers’ early surge fizzles in 84-62 season-ending loss
February 18, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report