WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Doss, Goodwin highlight Beavers at NSIC Outdoor Championships

ST. PAUL – Tierra Doss and Mary Goodwin finished among the best the NSIC has to offer.

Two of the Bemidji State women’s track and field team’s top athletes had impressive showings over the weekend at the NSIC Outdoor Championships.

Doss took second place in the shot put at 46-1.25. She also took fifth in the discus at 142-05. Goodwin took home third place in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:01.47.

BSU notched several other top-10 finishes. The 4x400-meter relay team of Natalie Fultz, Abby Syverson, Lilu Johnson and Lexi Erickson took sixth place with a time of 3:59.40. Fultz also took 10th place in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:04.73. Erickson took ninth place in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:39.19.

Mikenna Pattrin paced the Beavers in the javelin. She took eighth place with a mark of 111-02.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota State ran away with the women’s championship, posting a score of 272.4. Augustana (95) and Winona State (82) finished second and third, respectively. Bemidji State landed in 11th with 22 team points.

The Beavers will now wait to see if any athletes will be selected to compete in the NCAA Division II National Championships that will take place May 25-27 in Pueblo, Colo. The NCAA will announce the outdoor track and field participants on Tuesday, May 16.