Sports College

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Doss and Goodwin named USTFCCCA All-Region

Bemidji State's Tierra Doss and Mary Goodwin were both named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region team on Wednesday.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:27 AM

NEW ORLEANS – Tierra Doss and Mary Goodwin were both named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region team on Wednesday.

The top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors.

Doss earned All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors for placing second in the shot put this past weekend at the conference championships. She was second in the NSIC coming in and then placed second hitting a distance of 46-1.25.

Goodwin earned All-NSIC honors for placing third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase this past weekend at the conference championships. She was second in the NSIC coming into the event and then placed third with a time of 11:01.47.

Get Local

