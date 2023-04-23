99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji State notches six top-3 finishes at Holst Invitational

The Bemidji State women's track and field team competed at the Holst Invitational on Saturday in St. Paul.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:59 PM

ST. PAUL – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team is headed down the home stretch of the spring regular season.

The Beavers competed at the Holst Invitational, hosted by Concordia-St. Paul. BSU collected 13 top-five finishes, including six in the top three.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Olivia Olson, Abbie Disbrow, Natalie Fultz and Abby Syverson won the event with a time of 51.12. Fultz also took first place in the 400-meter dash, clocking a time of 1:00.85. Syverson was hot on her tail in second place at 1:00.90. Syverson also took fifth in the 200 (27.15).

Lexi Erickson took second place in the 800-meter with a time of 2:23.88. Erickson had a nice showing in the field, finishing in fifth place in the high jump at 4-11.

Tierra Doss picked up two top-three finishes. She took second place in the shot put at 44-00.5 and third in the discus at 135-00.

Anastasia Klein finished in fourth place in the pole vault standings at a height of 10-08. Disbrow took fifth in the triple jump at 32-6.25.

Maggie McCarthy claimed fourth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She clocked a time of 12:37.61. Nadia Vaughn wasn’t far behind in sixth place (12:47.38).

Olson took fifth place in the 100-meter at 12.83. Mary Goodwin rounded out the top finishes with a fifth-place time of 4:52.68 in the 1,500-meter.

Bemidji State has three more regular-season meets before the NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin on May 11. The Beavers head to the Drake Relays and the Kip Janvrin starting Wednesday, April 26.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
