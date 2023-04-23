WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji State notches six top-3 finishes at Holst Invitational

ST. PAUL – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team is headed down the home stretch of the spring regular season.

The Beavers competed at the Holst Invitational, hosted by Concordia-St. Paul. BSU collected 13 top-five finishes, including six in the top three.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Olivia Olson, Abbie Disbrow, Natalie Fultz and Abby Syverson won the event with a time of 51.12. Fultz also took first place in the 400-meter dash, clocking a time of 1:00.85. Syverson was hot on her tail in second place at 1:00.90. Syverson also took fifth in the 200 (27.15).

Lexi Erickson took second place in the 800-meter with a time of 2:23.88. Erickson had a nice showing in the field, finishing in fifth place in the high jump at 4-11.

Tierra Doss picked up two top-three finishes. She took second place in the shot put at 44-00.5 and third in the discus at 135-00.

Anastasia Klein finished in fourth place in the pole vault standings at a height of 10-08. Disbrow took fifth in the triple jump at 32-6.25.

Maggie McCarthy claimed fourth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She clocked a time of 12:37.61. Nadia Vaughn wasn’t far behind in sixth place (12:47.38).

Olson took fifth place in the 100-meter at 12.83. Mary Goodwin rounded out the top finishes with a fifth-place time of 4:52.68 in the 1,500-meter.

Bemidji State has three more regular-season meets before the NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin on May 11. The Beavers head to the Drake Relays and the Kip Janvrin starting Wednesday, April 26.