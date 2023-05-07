WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers wrap regular season at NDSU Tune Up

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:04 PM

FARGO, N.D. – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team competed in its last regular-season meet on Friday at the NDSU Tune Up.

A handful of Beavers notched top-10 finishes in Fargo, N.D., including three in the steeplechase. Maggie McCarthy took fourth place with a time of 12:13.86. Nadia Vaughn wasn’t far behind in fifth (12:30.31), while Callie Ressler took seventh (13:16.16).

Lexi Erickson took third place in the 800-meter with a time of 2:15.65. Josie Aitken finished fifth in the 400-meter at 1:01.52.

Two BSU athletes finished in the top 10 in field events. Anastasia Klein finished ninth in the pole vault at 10-07, while Abby Disbrow finished 10th in the triple jump.

BSU will compete in the NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships starting Thursday, May 11, in St. Paul at Sea Foam Stadium.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
