WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers turn in top finishes in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team is off to a hot start out west.

The Beavers competed at the Cal State Twilight Open on Wednesday and Thursday. BSU athletes claimed six top-eight finishes.

Tierra Doss took third in the shot put at 13.04 meters. She also finished in eighth place in the discus throw at 40.36 meters.

Natalie Fultz and Lexi Erickson tied for third place in the high jump, both clearing 1.5 meters. Erickson also ran a fourth-place 800-meter in 2:21.35. Fultz also took third in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:08.03.

Abby Syverson set a personal-best mark in the 200-meter. She clocked a time of 27.19.

The Beavers will wrap up their final two meets of the weekend. The Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif., ends on Saturday, April 15. BSU is also scheduled to compete in the Saint Mary’s Invitational in Winona on Saturday.