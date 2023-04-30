WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers notch 8 top-5 finishes in Moorhead

MOORHEAD – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team had another solid day at the Ron Masanz Classic at Minnesota State Moorhead.

The Beavers collected eight top-five finishes in their second to last regular-season meet.

The 4x100 team of Olivia Olson, Abby Disbrow, Natalie Fultz and Abby Syverson took second place with a time of 50.38 seconds. Members of the runner-up relay team also placed well individually.

Olson took second in the pole vault at 10-00.5. She also took fourth place in the 100-meter dash at 12.63 seconds.

Syverson clocked a third-place time of 26.13. Natalie Fultz trailed in sixth at 26.87. Syverson also took sixth place in the 200-meter dash at 26.13 seconds.

Teirra Doss stayed sharp in the throwing competitions. She finished second in the discus (141-08) and shot put (45-03.5). Anastasia Klein also had a top-five finish in a field event, taking fourth place in the pole vault at 10-00.5.

Two of Bemidji State’s premier track and field athletes participated in the Drake Relays and the Kip Janvrin meets in Iowa last week.

Mary Goodwin competed in the steeplechase at the Drake Relays to a time of 10:55.21. It was good enough for 23rd as she shaved two seconds off her season-best time from a week earlier.

Lexi Erickson ran the 1,500-meter at the Kip Janvrin Invitational to 16th place with a time of 4:43.56. The field was loaded with 103 runners. Erickson was about five seconds off her program-record time of 4:38.65.

The Beavers have one more meet before the NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. They head to the NDSU Tune Up on Friday, May 5, in Fargo, N.D.

