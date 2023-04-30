99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers notch 8 top-5 finishes in Moorhead

The Bemidji State women's track and field team had several top-five finishers in Moorhead on Saturday.

BSU_Track.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:22 PM

MOORHEAD – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team had another solid day at the Ron Masanz Classic at Minnesota State Moorhead.

The Beavers collected eight top-five finishes in their second to last regular-season meet.

The 4x100 team of Olivia Olson, Abby Disbrow, Natalie Fultz and Abby Syverson took second place with a time of 50.38 seconds. Members of the runner-up relay team also placed well individually.

Olson took second in the pole vault at 10-00.5. She also took fourth place in the 100-meter dash at 12.63 seconds.

Syverson clocked a third-place time of 26.13. Natalie Fultz trailed in sixth at 26.87. Syverson also took sixth place in the 200-meter dash at 26.13 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teirra Doss stayed sharp in the throwing competitions. She finished second in the discus (141-08) and shot put (45-03.5). Anastasia Klein also had a top-five finish in a field event, taking fourth place in the pole vault at 10-00.5.

Two of Bemidji State’s premier track and field athletes participated in the Drake Relays and the Kip Janvrin meets in Iowa last week.

Mary Goodwin competed in the steeplechase at the Drake Relays to a time of 10:55.21. It was good enough for 23rd as she shaved two seconds off her season-best time from a week earlier.

Lexi Erickson ran the 1,500-meter at the Kip Janvrin Invitational to 16th place with a time of 4:43.56. The field was loaded with 103 runners. Erickson was about five seconds off her program-record time of 4:38.65.

The Beavers have one more meet before the NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. They head to the NDSU Tune Up on Friday, May 5, in Fargo, N.D.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
050323.S.BP.BSUSOFT Celebration 2.jpg
College
SOFTBALL: Beavers clinch 1st postseason berth in 6 years in split against USF
April 30, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
050323.S.BP.BSUSOFT Kyla Damerow.jpg
College
SOFTBALL: Beavers walk off SMSU as Damerow spins 9-inning shutout
April 29, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Minnesota Gophers defensive back Jordan Howden (left) cheers on linebacker Braelen Oliver (right) after Oliver made a good stop against Nebraska in the second quarter of an NCAA football game Oct. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers defensive backs Jordan Howden, Terell Smith go in 5th round of NFL Draft
April 29, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Historic Chief Theater
Arts and Entertainment
Kitchi Boogie performance to raise funds for Historic Chief Theater
April 29, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Chrissy Downwind.jpg
Local
Chrissy Downwind promoted to VP for American Indian student success for BSU, NTC
April 28, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Ctrl + Z graphic.jpg
Lifestyle
GENERATIONS: Why didn’t anyone ever tell me that?
April 29, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
Garrett Photo.JPG
Business
Northwest Minnesota business owner named Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year
April 30, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo