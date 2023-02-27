99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers nab 11th at NSIC Indoor Championships

The Bemidji State women's track and field team had several top eight finishers at the NSIC Indoor Championships over the weekend.

BSU_Track.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 27, 2023 12:12 PM

MANKATO – A handful of Bemidji State women’s track and field athletes finished in the top eight at the NSIC Indoor Championships over the weekend.

The Beavers finished in 11th place as a team with 25 points. Minnesota State more than doubled runner-up Augustana with a first-place total of 216.5.

Tierra Doss had the Beavers’ best finish. She took third in the shot put at 45-10.5. Zayda Priebe also competed in the shot put, recording a mark of 38-03.25 for 20th place.

Mary Goodwin notched a top-four finish. Her time of 10:03.30 was the fourth-best in the 3000-meter race. Lexi Erickson, who finished fifth in the 800 meter at 2:17.09, also ran the 3000 meter to a 12th-place finish (10:24.98).

Alaina Hall had the Beavers’ fourth point-scoring time. She took sixth place in the 60-meter dash at 7.64 seconds. Hall finished just outside of the top 10 in the long jump with a mark of 17-8.75 (13th) and 23rd in the 200 meter 26.85.

Bemidji State had a handful of noteworthy finishes outside of the top eight. Megan Judge and Anastasia Klein tied for 10th in the pole vault at 10-8.25.

Natalie Fultz competed in the pentathlon to a 12th-pace finish. She took fourth in the 800 meter (2:29.00), eighth in the high jump (5-1.25) and 17th in the 60-meter hurdles (9.88), long jump (15-3.25) and shot put (29-2.75). She also tied for 18th in the high jump at 4-10.5.

The Beavers have a month off before their next action on Saturday, Mar. 25 in the Wildcat Open at Wayne State.

NSIC Indoor Championship team results

1-Minnesota State 216.5; 2-Augustana 95; 3-Winona State 74; 4-Sioux Falls 64.5; 5-Mary 52.5; 6-Wayne State 45; 7-Northern State 39.5; 8-Minnesota-Duluth 37; 9-Concordia St. Paul 32; 10-St. Cloud State 26.5; 11-Bemidji State 25.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
