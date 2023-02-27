WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers nab 11th at NSIC Indoor Championships

MANKATO – A handful of Bemidji State women’s track and field athletes finished in the top eight at the NSIC Indoor Championships over the weekend.

The Beavers finished in 11th place as a team with 25 points. Minnesota State more than doubled runner-up Augustana with a first-place total of 216.5.

Tierra Doss had the Beavers’ best finish. She took third in the shot put at 45-10.5. Zayda Priebe also competed in the shot put, recording a mark of 38-03.25 for 20th place.

Mary Goodwin notched a top-four finish. Her time of 10:03.30 was the fourth-best in the 3000-meter race. Lexi Erickson, who finished fifth in the 800 meter at 2:17.09, also ran the 3000 meter to a 12th-place finish (10:24.98).

Alaina Hall had the Beavers’ fourth point-scoring time. She took sixth place in the 60-meter dash at 7.64 seconds. Hall finished just outside of the top 10 in the long jump with a mark of 17-8.75 (13th) and 23rd in the 200 meter 26.85.

Bemidji State had a handful of noteworthy finishes outside of the top eight. Megan Judge and Anastasia Klein tied for 10th in the pole vault at 10-8.25.

Natalie Fultz competed in the pentathlon to a 12th-pace finish. She took fourth in the 800 meter (2:29.00), eighth in the high jump (5-1.25) and 17th in the 60-meter hurdles (9.88), long jump (15-3.25) and shot put (29-2.75). She also tied for 18th in the high jump at 4-10.5.

The Beavers have a month off before their next action on Saturday, Mar. 25 in the Wildcat Open at Wayne State.

NSIC Indoor Championship team results

1-Minnesota State 216.5; 2-Augustana 95; 3-Winona State 74; 4-Sioux Falls 64.5; 5-Mary 52.5; 6-Wayne State 45; 7-Northern State 39.5; 8-Minnesota-Duluth 37; 9-Concordia St. Paul 32; 10-St. Cloud State 26.5; 11-Bemidji State 25.