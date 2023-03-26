WOMEN'S TENNIS: Sioux Falls, Augustana roll over Bemidji State in Grand Forks
The Bemidji State women's tennis team dropped matches against Sioux Falls and Augustana on Saturday in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Bemidji State women’s tennis team played against its Sioux Falls-residing Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference adversaries on Saturday in Grand Forks, N.D.
Sioux Falls beat the Beavers 5-2, then Augustana, the No. 14 team in Division II, capped the afternoon with a 7-0 sweep.
Blanca Lopez-Oro picked up a victory at No. 1 singles against USF, beating Talia Janos 7-5, 0-6, 10-7. Lily Jones also won at No. 6 singles, taking down Annika Randt in three sets (7-6, 6-7, 10-5).
BSU (2-11, 1-6 NSIC) came close to getting the two more points it needed to earn a team win. USF’s Danielle Thorfinnson beat Nicoleta Anestiadi in three sets at No. 2 singles. The Cougars (9-4, 4-3 NSIC) also won two of the three doubles matches. Emilia Sand and Isabela Nelson beat Jaelyn Haler and Alissa Thorfinnson 6-4 for Bemidji State’s lone doubles victory.
Augustana (12-2, 6-0 NSIC) flexed its muscle in the Beavers’ second dual of the day. The Vikings swept all 10 matchups, surrendering just nine sets.
BSU is back in Grand Forks at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, against U-Mary.
SIoux Falls 5, Bemidji State 2
Singles
No. 1 Lopez-Oro (BSU) def. Janos 5-7, 6-0, 10-7
No. 2 Thorfinnson (USF) def. Anestiadi 7-6, 7-5, 6-4
No. 3 Hancock (USF) def. Sand 6-3, 6-4
No. 4 Thinnsen (USF) def, Burger 6-1, 6-0
No. 5 Nesheim (SF) def, Nelson 6-2, 7-5
No. 6 Jones (BSU) def, Randt 7-6, 6-7, 10-5
Doubles
No. 1 Janos-D. Thorfinnson (USF) def. Lopez-Oro-Anestiadi 6-1
No. 2 Sand-Nelson (BSU) def. Haley-A. Thorfinnson 6-4
No. 3 Rangel-Holm (USF) def. Burger-Leitner 6-4
Augustana 7, Bemidji State 0
Singles
No. 1 Hadjigeorgiou (AU) def. Lopez-Oro 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Ocal (AU) def. Anestiadi 6-3, 6-0
No. 3 Kistanova (AU) def. Sand 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 Jancikova (AU) def. Burger 6-0, 6-0
No. 5 Nelson 6-0, 6-0 (AU) def. Chouliara 6-0, 6-0
No. 6 Grandon (AU) def. Jones 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Hadjigeorgiou-Kistanova (AU) def. Lopes-Oro-Anestiadi 6-3
No. 2 Ocal-Granson (AU) def. Sand-Nelson 6-0
No. 3 Arce Vieyra-Jancikova (AU) def. Burger-Leitner 6-0
