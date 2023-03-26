WOMEN'S TENNIS: Sioux Falls, Augustana roll over Bemidji State in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Bemidji State women’s tennis team played against its Sioux Falls-residing Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference adversaries on Saturday in Grand Forks, N.D.

Sioux Falls beat the Beavers 5-2, then Augustana, the No. 14 team in Division II, capped the afternoon with a 7-0 sweep.

Blanca Lopez-Oro picked up a victory at No. 1 singles against USF, beating Talia Janos 7-5, 0-6, 10-7. Lily Jones also won at No. 6 singles, taking down Annika Randt in three sets (7-6, 6-7, 10-5).

BSU (2-11, 1-6 NSIC) came close to getting the two more points it needed to earn a team win. USF’s Danielle Thorfinnson beat Nicoleta Anestiadi in three sets at No. 2 singles. The Cougars (9-4, 4-3 NSIC) also won two of the three doubles matches. Emilia Sand and Isabela Nelson beat Jaelyn Haler and Alissa Thorfinnson 6-4 for Bemidji State’s lone doubles victory.

Augustana (12-2, 6-0 NSIC) flexed its muscle in the Beavers’ second dual of the day. The Vikings swept all 10 matchups, surrendering just nine sets.

BSU is back in Grand Forks at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, against U-Mary.

SIoux Falls 5, Bemidji State 2

Singles

No. 1 Lopez-Oro (BSU) def. Janos 5-7, 6-0, 10-7

No. 2 Thorfinnson (USF) def. Anestiadi 7-6, 7-5, 6-4

No. 3 Hancock (USF) def. Sand 6-3, 6-4

No. 4 Thinnsen (USF) def, Burger 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 Nesheim (SF) def, Nelson 6-2, 7-5

No. 6 Jones (BSU) def, Randt 7-6, 6-7, 10-5

Doubles

No. 1 Janos-D. Thorfinnson (USF) def. Lopez-Oro-Anestiadi 6-1

No. 2 Sand-Nelson (BSU) def. Haley-A. Thorfinnson 6-4

No. 3 Rangel-Holm (USF) def. Burger-Leitner 6-4

Augustana 7, Bemidji State 0

Singles

No. 1 Hadjigeorgiou (AU) def. Lopez-Oro 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Ocal (AU) def. Anestiadi 6-3, 6-0

No. 3 Kistanova (AU) def. Sand 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Jancikova (AU) def. Burger 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Nelson 6-0, 6-0 (AU) def. Chouliara 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Grandon (AU) def. Jones 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Hadjigeorgiou-Kistanova (AU) def. Lopes-Oro-Anestiadi 6-3

No. 2 Ocal-Granson (AU) def. Sand-Nelson 6-0

No. 3 Arce Vieyra-Jancikova (AU) def. Burger-Leitner 6-0