99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

WOMEN'S TENNIS: Sioux Falls, Augustana roll over Bemidji State in Grand Forks

The Bemidji State women's tennis team dropped matches against Sioux Falls and Augustana on Saturday in Grand Forks

2308441+BSU_Tennis.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Bemidji State women’s tennis team played against its Sioux Falls-residing Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference adversaries on Saturday in Grand Forks, N.D.

Sioux Falls beat the Beavers 5-2, then Augustana, the No. 14 team in Division II, capped the afternoon with a 7-0 sweep.

Blanca Lopez-Oro picked up a victory at No. 1 singles against USF, beating Talia Janos 7-5, 0-6, 10-7. Lily Jones also won at No. 6 singles, taking down Annika Randt in three sets (7-6, 6-7, 10-5).

BSU (2-11, 1-6 NSIC) came close to getting the two more points it needed to earn a team win. USF’s Danielle Thorfinnson beat Nicoleta Anestiadi in three sets at No. 2 singles. The Cougars (9-4, 4-3 NSIC) also won two of the three doubles matches. Emilia Sand and Isabela Nelson beat Jaelyn Haler and Alissa Thorfinnson 6-4 for Bemidji State’s lone doubles victory.

Augustana (12-2, 6-0 NSIC) flexed its muscle in the Beavers’ second dual of the day. The Vikings swept all 10 matchups, surrendering just nine sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSU is back in Grand Forks at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, against U-Mary.

SIoux Falls 5, Bemidji State 2

Singles

No. 1 Lopez-Oro (BSU) def. Janos 5-7, 6-0, 10-7

No. 2 Thorfinnson (USF) def. Anestiadi 7-6, 7-5, 6-4

No. 3 Hancock (USF) def. Sand 6-3, 6-4

No. 4 Thinnsen (USF) def, Burger 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 Nesheim (SF) def, Nelson 6-2, 7-5

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 6 Jones (BSU) def, Randt 7-6, 6-7, 10-5

Doubles

No. 1 Janos-D. Thorfinnson (USF) def. Lopez-Oro-Anestiadi 6-1

No. 2 Sand-Nelson (BSU) def. Haley-A. Thorfinnson 6-4

No. 3 Rangel-Holm (USF) def. Burger-Leitner 6-4

Augustana 7, Bemidji State 0

Singles

No. 1 Hadjigeorgiou (AU) def. Lopez-Oro 6-0, 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2 Ocal (AU) def. Anestiadi 6-3, 6-0

No. 3 Kistanova (AU) def. Sand 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Jancikova (AU) def. Burger 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Nelson 6-0, 6-0 (AU) def. Chouliara 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Grandon (AU) def. Jones 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Hadjigeorgiou-Kistanova (AU) def. Lopes-Oro-Anestiadi 6-3

No. 2 Ocal-Granson (AU) def. Sand-Nelson 6-0

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 3 Arce Vieyra-Jancikova (AU) def. Burger-Leitner 6-0

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
G&W_04-14-18_1055 Brooklyn Bachmann WBB.jpg
College
Bemidji State's Green & White Auction returns April 15
March 24, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
SPORTS-US-BOROWICZ-PLAYING-BASKETBALL-AFTER-1-MS.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers point guard Katie Borowicz retiring from basketball
March 22, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Team Berg.jpg
Sports
CURLING: Team Berg eager to compete among elite company for U21 National Championship
March 24, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Parent Aware logo.jpg
Community
Parent Aware seeks applicants for Parent Aware Cohort
March 24, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032523.N.BP.WILSONKEEZER.jpg
Local
Deer River man sentenced to 9 years in prison for shooting at pedestrians, cars
March 24, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
G&W_04-14-18_1055 Brooklyn Bachmann WBB.jpg
College
Green & White Auction returns April 15; registration deadline hits March 31
March 24, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report