Sports College

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Mary, Moorhead cruise past Bemidji State

U-Mary and Minnesota State Moorhead got the better of the Bemidji State women's tennis team over the weekend.

BSU_Tennis.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:29 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Bemidji State women’s tennis team was stymied in its two Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matches over the weekend.

The Beavers lost to U-Mary 6-1 on Saturday, April 1, before falling to Minnesota State Moorhead 7-0 on Sunday, April 2.

Lily Jones picked up the lone win on the weekend for BSU (2-13, 1-8 NSIC), defeating Samantha Purpura 6-2, 7-5. The Marauders (8-5, 7-2 NSIC) rolled in the other five singles matches before sweeping the doubles contests.

The Dragons (7-9, 3-6 NSIC) won all six singles matches in straight sets. Laura Berger and Lexi Leitner came close to stealing the No. 3 doubles match but lost 7-6 (7-5).

Bemidji State will host its first competitions of the spring season starting Friday, April 14. The Beavers take on Minnesota State at 1:30 p.m., then host Southwest Minnesota State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Mary 6, Bemidji State 1

Singles

No. 1 Chong (MARY) def. Lopez-Oro 6-2, 7-5

No. 2 Mohamed (MARY def. Anestiadi 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 Freitag (MARY) def. Sand 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Awad (MARY) def. Burger 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Needham (MARY) def. Nelson 6-1, 6-2

No. 6 Jones (BSU) def. Purpura 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1 Chong-Freitag (MARY) def. Lopez-Oro-Anestiadi 6-3

No. 2 Mohamed-Awad (MARY) def. Sand-Nelson 6-0

No. 3 Needham-Purpura (MARY) def. Burger Leitner

Moorhead 7, Bemidji State 0

Singles

No. 1 Johnson (MSUM) def. Lopez-Oro 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 Gu (MSUM) def. Anestiadi 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 Dykema (MSUM) def. Burger 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Bruian (MSUM) def. Nelson 6-0, 6-1

No. 5 Nemmers (MSUM) def. Jones 6-3, 6-0

No. 6 Bell (MSUM) def. Leitner 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Johnson-Dykema (MSUM) def. Lopez-Oro-Anestiadi

No. 2 Nemmers-Buruan (MSUM) Nelson-Leitner 7-6

No. 3 Bell-Gu (MSUM) def. Burger-Jones

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
