WOMEN’S TENNIS: Mary, Moorhead cruise past Bemidji State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Bemidji State women’s tennis team was stymied in its two Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matches over the weekend.

The Beavers lost to U-Mary 6-1 on Saturday, April 1, before falling to Minnesota State Moorhead 7-0 on Sunday, April 2.

Lily Jones picked up the lone win on the weekend for BSU (2-13, 1-8 NSIC), defeating Samantha Purpura 6-2, 7-5. The Marauders (8-5, 7-2 NSIC) rolled in the other five singles matches before sweeping the doubles contests.

The Dragons (7-9, 3-6 NSIC) won all six singles matches in straight sets. Laura Berger and Lexi Leitner came close to stealing the No. 3 doubles match but lost 7-6 (7-5).

Bemidji State will host its first competitions of the spring season starting Friday, April 14. The Beavers take on Minnesota State at 1:30 p.m., then host Southwest Minnesota State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Mary 6, Bemidji State 1

Singles

No. 1 Chong (MARY) def. Lopez-Oro 6-2, 7-5

No. 2 Mohamed (MARY def. Anestiadi 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 Freitag (MARY) def. Sand 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Awad (MARY) def. Burger 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Needham (MARY) def. Nelson 6-1, 6-2

No. 6 Jones (BSU) def. Purpura 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1 Chong-Freitag (MARY) def. Lopez-Oro-Anestiadi 6-3

No. 2 Mohamed-Awad (MARY) def. Sand-Nelson 6-0

No. 3 Needham-Purpura (MARY) def. Burger Leitner

Moorhead 7, Bemidji State 0

Singles

No. 1 Johnson (MSUM) def. Lopez-Oro 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 Gu (MSUM) def. Anestiadi 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 Dykema (MSUM) def. Burger 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Bruian (MSUM) def. Nelson 6-0, 6-1

No. 5 Nemmers (MSUM) def. Jones 6-3, 6-0

No. 6 Bell (MSUM) def. Leitner 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Johnson-Dykema (MSUM) def. Lopez-Oro-Anestiadi

No. 2 Nemmers-Buruan (MSUM) Nelson-Leitner 7-6

No. 3 Bell-Gu (MSUM) def. Burger-Jones