Sports College

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Bethel rolls to 7-0 sweep over Bemidji State

Bethel cruised to a 7-0 win over Bemidji State on Saturday at the Rogers Tennis Center.

BSU_Tennis.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 05, 2023 04:32 PM

ROGERS – The Bemidji State women’s tennis team had a tough go of it against Bethel at the Rogers Tennis Center on Saturday.

The Royals swept the Beavers 7-0, winning all six singles and three doubles matches.

BSU’s (2-7) Nicoleta Anestiadi lost in three sets (6-3, 4-6, 10-5) at No. 2 singles against Julia Baber. Lexi Leitner nearly won her first set at No. 6 singles in a 7-5, 6-2 loss against Bryna Eigenfeld.

Bethel moved to 4-1 on the season.

Bemidji state is back in action at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at Minnesota Duluth.

Bethel 7, Bemidji State 0

Singles

No. 1 Douglas (BU) def. Sand 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Baber (BU) def. Anestiadi 6-3, 4-6, 10-5

No. 3 Bierbaum (BU) def. Burger 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Thole (BU) def. Nelson 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Schurman (BU) def. Jones 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Eigenfeld (BU) def. Leitner 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Douglas-Baber (BU) def. Sand-Anestiadi 8-3

No. 2 Thole-Schurman (BU) def. Burger-Nelson 8-3

No. 3 Bierbaum-Eigenfeld (BU) def. Leitner-Jones 8-2

