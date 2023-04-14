WOMEN’S TENNIS: Bemidji State drops weekend’s first home match

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State women’s tennis team dropped its first of two home matches this weekend at the Gillett Wellness Center.

The Beavers fell to Minnesota State 7-0 on Friday afternoon. The Mavericks won their 10th consecutive match and moved to 9-1 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

MSU (12-1) won all six singles matches in straight sets. Emilia Stand threatened for Bemidji State (2-14, 1-9 NSIC) in the second set of her No. 2 doubles match but lost to Avery Stilwell.

The Beavers are back at home at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Gillett Wellness Center.

Minnesota State 7, Bemidji State 0

Singles

No. 1 Page (MSU) def. Anestiadi 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Stilwell (MSU) def. Sand 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 DeMarce (MSU) def. Burger 6-3, 6-1

No. 4 Felderman (MSU) def. Nelson 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Deml (MSU) def. Jones 6-1, 6-0

No. 6 Cordiero (MSU) def. Leitner 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Page-Stilwell (MSU) def. Sand-Anestiadi 6-0

No. 2 Carnelutti-Lawrence (MSU) def. Burger-Nelson 6-0

No. 3 Felderman-DeMarce (MSU) def. Jones-Leitner 6-2