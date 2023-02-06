99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
College
WOMEN'S TENNIS: Bemidji State drops both in Duluth

The Bemidji State women's tennis team fell to Minnesota-Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica on Saturday in Duluth.

BSU_Tennis.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 06, 2023 08:54 AM
DULUTH – The Bemidji State tennis team kicked off the spring stint of its 2022-23 season, dropping matches to Minnesota-Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica on Saturday at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center.

In the Beavers’ 4-3 loss against CSS, Emilia Sand, Nicoleta Anestiadi and Laura Burger won singles matches. Sand benefited from a withdrawal at No. 2 singles. Anestiadi beat Mishell Benitez (6-2, 7-6) at No. 3 singles, while Burger knocked off Anna Ritchie (6-4, 6-3) in the fourth slot.

CSS swept the doubles matches to pick up a fourth point.

The Bulldogs got the better of the Beavers (1-4) by a score of 6-1. Anestiadi had BSU’s lone singles win in the No. 3 slot (6-1, 6-4). Lexi Leitner and Burger rolled to a 6-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Bemidji State hits the road again this Saturday, Feb. 11, for a matchup against the University of Minnesota-Crookston at 10:30 a.m. in Grand Forks.

St. Scholastica 4, Bemidji State 3

Singles

No. 1 Maier (CSS) def. Lopez-Oro 6-7, 6-4, 10-7

No. 2 Sand (BSU) def. Garcia 1-2, WD

No. 3 Anestiadi (BSU) def. Benitez 6-2, 7-6

No. 4 Burger (BSU) def. Ritchie 6-4, 6-2

No. 5 Nibbe (CSS) def. Nelson 6-4, 6-3

No. 6 Kangas (CSS) def. Jones 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Maier-Benitez (CSS) def. Lopez-Oro-Anestiadi 6-2

No. 2 Garcia-Bartels (CSS) def. Sand-Nelson 6-3

No. 3 Ritchie-Lundell (CSS) def. Leitner-Burger 6-2

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSWOMEN'S TENNIS
