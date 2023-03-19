WOMEN’S TENNIS: Beavers swept over weekend against St. Cloud State, UMD

DULUTH – The Bemidji State tennis team had a tough go of it this weekend in Duluth.

It was a quick turnaround for the Beavers on Saturday. Having lost 5-2 late Friday night against Minnesota Duluth, the Beavers got up early to face St. Cloud State, with the Huskies claiming the 6-1 win in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

St. Cloud State (5-4, 1-3 NSIC) started strong, taking the doubles point with a sweep. Blanca Lopez-Oro and Nicoleta Anestiadi competed for BSU at No. 1 doubles, Emilia Sand/Isabela Nelson at No. 2 and Lexi Leitner/Laura Burger at No. 3. All three matches finished with the same score of 6-2 in favor of the Huskies.

Although St. Cloud State claimed five of the six singles matches, Bemidji State (2-9, 1-4 NSIC) came close in multiple matchups. Lopez-Oro earned her fourth singles win of the season, all at No. 1, after coming away with the win on Saturday. Lopez-Oro fought off a 6-3 setback in the opening set to come back strong. She won the next two sets, both in 7-6 tiebreaking fashion.

Anestiadi went three sets as well in her matchup at No. 3. Similar to Lopez-Oro, Anestiadi dropped the first set by a 6-3 score. She came back with a hard-fought 6-4 win in the second set to move the match to a decisive third set. It would be another tight decision in the deciding set, but St. Cloud State came away with the break and held on for the 6-4 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand made a push in her second set at No. 2. After falling behind 6-0 in the first set, Sand roared back, picking up four games in the second set before falling just short at 6-4.

Lily Jones also claimed four games in her matchup at No. 6. She won two games in each set before falling in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Burger at No. 4 and Nelson at No. 5 each won two games in their matches. Burger fell by scores of 6-1, 6-1, and Nelson lost by scores of 6-0, 6-2.

Against Minnesota Duluth (6-2, 3-1 NSIC) on Friday night, the Beavers took the doubles point but couldn't win the overall matchup, as UMD took the 5-2 victory.

Leitner and Burger continued their strong play at No. 3 doubles, rolling to the 6-3 victory. After Sand and Nelson picked up three games at No. 2 but fell short by a score of 6-3, it came down to BSU’s top pair to decide the doubles point. Lopez-Oro and Anestiadi won the first game before the Bulldogs' duo had to withdraw, giving the Beavers the win and the doubles point.

In singles, Anestiadi won her seventh match of the season, picking up the three-set win at No. 3. Anestiadi came out strong, cruising to the 6-2 win in the opening set. After dropping the second set by a score of 6-3, she responded in the decisive set getting the late break and finishing the set with her service game for the 6-3 win in the third.

Sand won five games at No. 2 before falling 6-3, 6-2. Jones tallied four games at No. 6 but couldn't claim a set, falling short by scores of 6-3, 6-1.

Lopez-Oro at No. 1 and Burger at No. 4 each won three games and lost by the same set scores of 6-2, 6-1. Nelson competed at No. 5 and fell by scores of 6-1, 6-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji State will continue NSIC action at noon on Saturday, March 25, when it travels to Grand Forks, N.D., to face both Sioux Falls and Augustana.