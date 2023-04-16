99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Beavers pull positives from burdensome season

The Bemidji State women's tennis team was swept in its final match of the season. Head coach Kyle Fodness commended his players' ability to battle through a tough stretch to end the spring.

041923.S.BP.BSUTEN Lily Jones.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Lily Jones returns a volley during a singles match against Minnesota State on Friday, April 14, 2023, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Today at 9:41 PM

BEMIDJI – There are many ways to measure a program’s success.

The Bemidji State women’s tennis team finished its 2022-23 season at home on Saturday against Southwest Minnesota State University. The Beavers entered the weekend a few steps out of qualifying for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate postseason tournament next weekend, deeming Saturday’s dual against Southwest Minnesota State the last one of the season.

The Mustangs (6-14, 5-6 NSIC) controlled their way to a 7-0 sweep of the Beavers, and the postgame scenes told the story. Both teams huddled separately for parting words. However, one group was significantly larger.

BSU finished its 2-15 season shorthanded. The Beavers lost their No. 1 singles player, Blanca Lopez-Oro, prior to the weekend. They’ve also battled a myriad of hurdles, including a player dismissal handled internally by head coach Kyle Fodness.

041923.S.BP.BSUTEN Lexi Leitner.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Lexi Leitner returns a volley during a singles match against Minnesota State on Friday, April 14, 2023, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“A lot of times, we hear about adversity and overcoming it on the way to a championship. You hear that story a lot,” Fodness said. “In life, sometimes it’s just adversity. There isn’t always a championship. It can hit you more than it should, and when it feels like it’s raining, it’s pouring. “We talk about sports being a great preparation for life. You control what you can control – Your attitude, your support for your teammates, your pride in what you do. When you’re winning, you might do those things well. But it’s tough when you’re losing. At every turn, this group did a good job of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

SMSU won every match in straight sets. Nicoleta Anestiadi pushed Almeida Gabriela in the first set at No. 1 singles before falling 6-3. Emilia Sand did the same at No. 2 singles against Courtenay Leonard. Laura Burger and Bella Nelson fell 7-5 at No. 2 doubles against Roz Oye and Faith Madikwe.

Despite the weekend ending in a pair of 7-0 sweeps , Fodness was impressed with the resiliency of his group performing in unfamiliar spots. Anestiadi was a living example as she replaced the Beavers’ injured freshman in the top singles position.

“She had a fantastic year last year and was a much-improved player,” Fodness said of Anestiadi. “Then you look at what she did this year, she may not have ended with the record she had last year, but she was playing much higher up in the lineup. We both agreed that even in this last match in that No. 1 spot, she played really well. She did a lot of really good things.”

Powering through the growing pains

Bemidji State waited a long time to play on its home court. The Beavers hosted Wisconsin-River Falls and Minnesota State Moorhead in September at Bemidji High School. This weekend’s double feature against Minnesota State and SMSU was the only two times BSU played at the Gillett Wellness Center.

“College sports should be on campus,” Fodness said. “We’re the only team in the conference that has our match facility literally in the middle of our campus. While you didn’t have a ton of students staying for a three-and-a-half, four-hour match, you had a ton staying for 30 minutes here and there. If you total that attendance, it was really impressive. It was probably the best attended NSIC tennis match we played this year.”

041923.S.BP.BSUTEN Kyle Fodness.jpg
Bemidji State head coach Kyle Fodness, right, talks to sophomore Nicoleta Anestiadi after a singles match against Minnesota State on Friday, April 14, 2023, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fodness noticed “extra zip” from his players on Saturday. Yet, the underlying youthfulness of an already small team was too much to overcome.

The Beavers don’t have a senior on its final roster, meaning all of the learning experiences that come with a 2-15 season have a chance to be put into action next year.

“No matter what you played, whether it was junior or high school tennis, college tennis is an adjustment,” Fodness said. “The little intricacies are challenging, but you still see those improvements year to year. We’ve seen that in our roster, and we’ve definitely seen the fruits of different players in different lineup positions. A lot of them played in spots that are a little high for them or where they expected to be earlier in the year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The end of a trying season breeds optimism and skepticism for the future. Whether or not the Beavers improve on their success next year is to be determined, but Fodness is confident he has the leadership to do it.

“We have some of the best leaders we’ve ever had,” he said. “Sophie (Groen) and Bella (Nelson) are our two captains. There’s leadership on this team, and that makes a massive difference. We saw that this year. Sophie wasn’t physically present for a lot of this year, and I overheard a conversation where one of the girls was excited about how genuinely interested she was in the team. She was encouraging them from a continent away. You hear that as a coach, and you know the team is in good hands.”

041923.S.BP.BSUTEN Isabela Nelson.jpg
Bemidji State junior Isabela Nelson returns a volley during a singles match against Minnesota State on Friday, April 14, 2023, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Southwest Minnesota State 7, Bemidji State 0

Singles

No. 1 Almeida (SMSU) def. Anestiadi 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 Leonard (SMSU) def. Sand 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Reis Indio (SMSU) def. Burger 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 Madikwe (SMSU) def. Nelson 6-0, 6-0

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 Wiens (SMSU) def. Jones 6-1, 6-1

No. 6 Paccieri (SMSU) def, Leitner 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Leonard-Almeida (SMSU) def. Sand-Anestiadi 6-1

No. 2 Oye-Madikwe (SMSU) def. Burger-Nelson 7-5

No. 3 Reis Indio-Wiens (SMSU) def. Leitner-Jones 6-2

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado took over as sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer in February 2023 after working as a sports reporter at the Alexandria Echo Press and sports editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal newspaper group.

He graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with journalism and sports management degrees.

You can reach Jared at jrubado@bemidjipioneer.com or (218) 316-2613. Follow him on Twitter at @JaredRubadoBP.
What To Read Next
041923.S.BP.BSUFOOT Offense.jpg
College
FOOTBALL: Beavers break in new contributors, cap spring camp with chilly competition
April 15, 2023 07:22 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
BSU_Softball web art.jpg
College
SOFTBALL: Mavericks shutout Beavers twice in doubleheader, Armbruster throws perfect game
April 14, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Tennis.jpg
College
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Bemidji State drops weekend’s first home match
April 14, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Latz senate floor.JPG
Minnesota
Senate DFL public safety budget includes funding for gun control
April 14, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
courts2.jpg
Local
Former Bagley school resource officer Neil Dolan pleads guilty to additional sexual abuse charges
April 13, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Region 2 Arts Council web art
Arts and Entertainment
Region 2 Arts Council awards $18,000 in Individual Artist Grants 
April 13, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2136500+police.jpg
Local
1 dead after fatal stabbing in Ponemah
April 14, 2023 07:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report