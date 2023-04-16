WOMEN’S TENNIS: Beavers pull positives from burdensome season

BEMIDJI – There are many ways to measure a program’s success.

The Bemidji State women’s tennis team finished its 2022-23 season at home on Saturday against Southwest Minnesota State University. The Beavers entered the weekend a few steps out of qualifying for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate postseason tournament next weekend, deeming Saturday’s dual against Southwest Minnesota State the last one of the season.

The Mustangs (6-14, 5-6 NSIC) controlled their way to a 7-0 sweep of the Beavers, and the postgame scenes told the story. Both teams huddled separately for parting words. However, one group was significantly larger.

BSU finished its 2-15 season shorthanded. The Beavers lost their No. 1 singles player, Blanca Lopez-Oro, prior to the weekend. They’ve also battled a myriad of hurdles, including a player dismissal handled internally by head coach Kyle Fodness.

Bemidji State sophomore Lexi Leitner returns a volley during a singles match against Minnesota State on Friday, April 14, 2023, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“A lot of times, we hear about adversity and overcoming it on the way to a championship. You hear that story a lot,” Fodness said. “In life, sometimes it’s just adversity. There isn’t always a championship. It can hit you more than it should, and when it feels like it’s raining, it’s pouring. “We talk about sports being a great preparation for life. You control what you can control – Your attitude, your support for your teammates, your pride in what you do. When you’re winning, you might do those things well. But it’s tough when you’re losing. At every turn, this group did a good job of that.”

SMSU won every match in straight sets. Nicoleta Anestiadi pushed Almeida Gabriela in the first set at No. 1 singles before falling 6-3. Emilia Sand did the same at No. 2 singles against Courtenay Leonard. Laura Burger and Bella Nelson fell 7-5 at No. 2 doubles against Roz Oye and Faith Madikwe.

Despite the weekend ending in a pair of 7-0 sweeps , Fodness was impressed with the resiliency of his group performing in unfamiliar spots. Anestiadi was a living example as she replaced the Beavers’ injured freshman in the top singles position.

“She had a fantastic year last year and was a much-improved player,” Fodness said of Anestiadi. “Then you look at what she did this year, she may not have ended with the record she had last year, but she was playing much higher up in the lineup. We both agreed that even in this last match in that No. 1 spot, she played really well. She did a lot of really good things.”

Powering through the growing pains

Bemidji State waited a long time to play on its home court. The Beavers hosted Wisconsin-River Falls and Minnesota State Moorhead in September at Bemidji High School. This weekend’s double feature against Minnesota State and SMSU was the only two times BSU played at the Gillett Wellness Center.

“College sports should be on campus,” Fodness said. “We’re the only team in the conference that has our match facility literally in the middle of our campus. While you didn’t have a ton of students staying for a three-and-a-half, four-hour match, you had a ton staying for 30 minutes here and there. If you total that attendance, it was really impressive. It was probably the best attended NSIC tennis match we played this year.”

Bemidji State head coach Kyle Fodness, right, talks to sophomore Nicoleta Anestiadi after a singles match against Minnesota State on Friday, April 14, 2023, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fodness noticed “extra zip” from his players on Saturday. Yet, the underlying youthfulness of an already small team was too much to overcome.

The Beavers don’t have a senior on its final roster, meaning all of the learning experiences that come with a 2-15 season have a chance to be put into action next year.

“No matter what you played, whether it was junior or high school tennis, college tennis is an adjustment,” Fodness said. “The little intricacies are challenging, but you still see those improvements year to year. We’ve seen that in our roster, and we’ve definitely seen the fruits of different players in different lineup positions. A lot of them played in spots that are a little high for them or where they expected to be earlier in the year.”

The end of a trying season breeds optimism and skepticism for the future. Whether or not the Beavers improve on their success next year is to be determined, but Fodness is confident he has the leadership to do it.

“We have some of the best leaders we’ve ever had,” he said. “Sophie (Groen) and Bella (Nelson) are our two captains. There’s leadership on this team, and that makes a massive difference. We saw that this year. Sophie wasn’t physically present for a lot of this year, and I overheard a conversation where one of the girls was excited about how genuinely interested she was in the team. She was encouraging them from a continent away. You hear that as a coach, and you know the team is in good hands.”

Bemidji State junior Isabela Nelson returns a volley during a singles match against Minnesota State on Friday, April 14, 2023, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Southwest Minnesota State 7, Bemidji State 0

Singles

No. 1 Almeida (SMSU) def. Anestiadi 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 Leonard (SMSU) def. Sand 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Reis Indio (SMSU) def. Burger 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 Madikwe (SMSU) def. Nelson 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Wiens (SMSU) def. Jones 6-1, 6-1

No. 6 Paccieri (SMSU) def, Leitner 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Leonard-Almeida (SMSU) def. Sand-Anestiadi 6-1

No. 2 Oye-Madikwe (SMSU) def. Burger-Nelson 7-5

No. 3 Reis Indio-Wiens (SMSU) def. Leitner-Jones 6-2