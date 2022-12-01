SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Megan Dahl repeats as All-American; 5 Beavers named All-Region

Megan Dahl, a fifth-year from Rosemount, was named to the All-America Second Team by the United Soccer Coaches. She becomes the first Beaver to be honored in multiple seasons after earning a first-team nod in 2021.

112322.S.BP.BSUWSOC Megan Dahl.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Megan Dahl (9) kicks the ball during the first half of the Central Region championship game of the NCAA Tournament against Emporia State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 01, 2022 02:47 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Megan Dahl has backed up her nickname with another sterling award.

The Bemidji State women’s soccer defender, who’s earned a reputation as “Stone Wall Dahl,” was recognized on Thursday as an All-American selection for the second year in a row.

Dahl, a fifth-year from Rosemount, was named to the All-America Second Team by the United Soccer Coaches. She becomes the first Beaver to be honored in multiple seasons after earning a first-team nod in 2021.

Dahl is also just the fifth BSU soccer player to ever earn All-American accolades, standing alongside Kari Torgerson (2005), Ashlee Ellefsen (2008), Miranda Famestad (2017) and Rachael Norton (2018).

After guiding Bemidji State to the NSIC Tournament championship, the Central Region championship and the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, Dahl ends her career as perhaps the most decorated player in program history.

This year, she earned her second straight NSIC Defensive Player of the Year award; she helped BSU post a program-record 15 shutouts, which tied for second in Division II; she and the defense held opponents to just 16 goals in 25 matches; and she exits as the program’s all-time leader in starts (91, starting every game of her career) and minutes (7,779).

5 Beavers land on All-Central Region teams

Bemidji State was also well represented on the United Soccer Coaches’ All-Central Region Team.

Dahl headlines the group as a First Team pick, while defender Halle Peterson, forward Allyson Smith, goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh and forward Sara Wendt were all named to the Section Team.

BSU’s five selections are the most among any program in the Central Region. Eleven players were named to each the first and second all-region teams.

111622.S.BP.BSUWSOC Halle Peterson.jpg
Bemidji State senior Halle Peterson (2) goes for the ball during the first half against Central Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
111622.S.BP.BSUWSOC Allyson Smith.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Allyson Smith (15) moves the ball during the second half against Central Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
111622.S.BP.BSUWSOC2 Alyssa Stumbaugh.jpg
Bemidji State senior Alyssa Stumbaugh (1) guards the net during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
112322.S.BP.BSUWSOC Sara Wendt.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Sara Wendt (14) fights for the ball during the first half of the Central Region championship game of the NCAA Tournament against Emporia State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
