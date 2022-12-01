WOMEN’S SOCCER: Megan Dahl repeats as All-American; 5 Beavers named All-Region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Megan Dahl has backed up her nickname with another sterling award.

The Bemidji State women’s soccer defender, who’s earned a reputation as “Stone Wall Dahl,” was recognized on Thursday as an All-American selection for the second year in a row.

Dahl, a fifth-year from Rosemount, was named to the All-America Second Team by the United Soccer Coaches. She becomes the first Beaver to be honored in multiple seasons after earning a first-team nod in 2021.

Dahl is also just the fifth BSU soccer player to ever earn All-American accolades, standing alongside Kari Torgerson (2005), Ashlee Ellefsen (2008), Miranda Famestad (2017) and Rachael Norton (2018).

After guiding Bemidji State to the NSIC Tournament championship, the Central Region championship and the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, Dahl ends her career as perhaps the most decorated player in program history.

This year, she earned her second straight NSIC Defensive Player of the Year award; she helped BSU post a program-record 15 shutouts, which tied for second in Division II; she and the defense held opponents to just 16 goals in 25 matches; and she exits as the program’s all-time leader in starts (91, starting every game of her career) and minutes (7,779).

5 Beavers land on All-Central Region teams

Bemidji State was also well represented on the United Soccer Coaches’ All-Central Region Team.

Dahl headlines the group as a First Team pick, while defender Halle Peterson, forward Allyson Smith, goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh and forward Sara Wendt were all named to the Section Team.

BSU’s five selections are the most among any program in the Central Region. Eleven players were named to each the first and second all-region teams.

Bemidji State senior Halle Peterson (2) goes for the ball during the first half against Central Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State fifth-year Allyson Smith (15) moves the ball during the second half against Central Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State senior Alyssa Stumbaugh (1) guards the net during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer