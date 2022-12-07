WOMEN’S SOCCER: Megan Dahl repeats as Academic First-Team All-American

AUSTIN, Texas – Megan Dahl isn’t just an All-American on the field.

The Bemidji State women’s soccer fifth-year defender has also earned recognition for her off-field exploits. Dahl was named an Academic First-Team All-American by the College Sports Communicators on Tuesday.

To be nominated for the award, a student-athlete must be an important starter or reserve with at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average on a scale of 4.0 at his or her institution. Student-athletes are voted upon by sports information directors throughout NCAA Division II.

Dahl is an exercise science major with a 3.81 GPA. She was also named an All-American on the pitch by the United Soccer Coaches and is the lone player in BSU women's soccer history to earn All-American accolades on the field and in the classroom in the same season. Dahl has achieved the feat twice in her career after also earning All-American and All-American Scholar accolades in 2021.

Dahl was named NSIC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and anchored a Bemidji State backline that held opponents to just 16 goals over 25 matches in 2022. The Beavers posted 15 shutouts during the 2022 season, tied for second most in Division II.

ADVERTISEMENT