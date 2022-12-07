SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Megan Dahl repeats as Academic First-Team All-American

Dahl was named an Academic First-Team All-American by the College Sports Communicators, marking her second consecutive year receiving the award.

111622.S.BP.BSUWSOC2 Megan Dahl.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Megan Dahl (9) defends against Minnesota State's Allie Williams (5) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 07, 2022 02:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN, Texas – Megan Dahl isn’t just an All-American on the field.

The Bemidji State women’s soccer fifth-year defender has also earned recognition for her off-field exploits. Dahl was named an Academic First-Team All-American by the College Sports Communicators on Tuesday.

To be nominated for the award, a student-athlete must be an important starter or reserve with at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average on a scale of 4.0 at his or her institution. Student-athletes are voted upon by sports information directors throughout NCAA Division II.

Dahl is an exercise science major with a 3.81 GPA. She was also named an All-American on the pitch by the United Soccer Coaches and is the lone player in BSU women's soccer history to earn All-American accolades on the field and in the classroom in the same season. Dahl has achieved the feat twice in her career after also earning All-American and All-American Scholar accolades in 2021.

Dahl was named NSIC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and anchored a Bemidji State backline that held opponents to just 16 goals over 25 matches in 2022. The Beavers posted 15 shutouts during the 2022 season, tied for second most in Division II.

ADVERTISEMENT

110522.S.BP.BSUWSOC Megan Dahl.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Megan Dahl (9) controls the ball during an NSIC Tournament semifinal game against Augustana on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Mankato.
Courtesy / SPX Sports

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSWOMEN'S SOCCER
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report