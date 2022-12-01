WOMEN’S SOCCER: Bemidji State’s captivating run made 2022 unforgettable

BEMIDJI -- Not many squads embody the old adage of “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” quite like the 2022 Bemidji State women’s soccer team.

The Beavers came out slowly, but don’t let that fool you. This team finished as the most decorated in program history.

“We had a group of players that… really believed that it was possible, even when -- early in the season -- nothing pointed towards it at all,” BSU head coach Jim Stone said. “That’s what made it possible.”

Bemidji State accomplished a whole lot of firsts this fall. Among them, the team won the NSIC Tournament and Central Region championships for the first time, the latter of which allowed the Beavers to make their debut in the national quarterfinals.

They also did that at home, hosting the first four rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Chet Anderson Stadium. BSU closed the year with a 16-3-6 record and a magical postseason run that finally ended in the Elite Eight.

“Unfortunately, we came one step short of where we really wanted to be,” Stone said. “We wanted to be in Seattle (for the Final Four). But they left that piece of the dream for future generations. They took us a step further than we’ve been, and I’ve got to give them credit for that. I’m really, really thankful for that.”

Early in the year, Bemidji State suffered its first regular season home loss in six years when dropping a match to Concordia-St. Paul. It marked a low point in the season, and one that could warrant questions or quarreling inside the locker room.

But the Beavers instead responded by ripping off a 17-match unbeaten streak, tearing through postseason play and launching into school lore.

“They persevered and kept believing, even when the results weren’t adding to that belief,” Stone said. “They put action behind that faith they had. Once we started to turn the corner, we just gained momentum and went on a run.”

In turn, the record-breaking numbers came. As a team, BSU had a shutout streak of 753 consecutive minutes, which shattered the previous best (set just last year) by nearly a full game.

Individually, Sara Wendt tied Rachael Norton for the most career goals in program history (49), while Allyson Smith broke the record for career assists (30).

Defensively, All-American Megan Dahl broke all-time program records for minutes played (7,779) and starts (91, starting every game of her career), while Erin Becker and Wendt now share the distinction of most career games in a Bemidji State jersey (92).

Then came NCAA Tournament play, where the Beavers outscored opponents 8-5 and withstood dangerous attacks throughout multiple matches. They clinched the region title with a shootout win against Emporia State, one in which goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh made a remarkable three saves on four kicks.

“One of the (opposing) coaches talked about how our group had a winning spirit about us,” Stone said. “I thought that was really, really complimentary. That defined this team. There was unity, and they really did have a winning spirit and a belief that they could accomplish what they put their minds to. It was fun to be around that, and hopefully that legacy continues to carry on.”

The backliners and the strikers forged the Beavers’ identity for much of the year, but others like Maggie Cade, Lauren Hodny and Maria Stocke were difference-makers in a midfield that drastically improved over the course of the season. Although that core often assumed the role of unsung hero while bookended by all-region selections on the backline and in the attack, their efforts elevated the entire team in a significant way.

“The midfield started to get involved more and more,” Stone said. “Once that happened, you had the recipe for something really special. And that’s what happened.”

As BSU made its captivating run through the national quarterfinals -- advancing to a stage that the program had never reached before -- the town got swept up in all the excitement. And rightfully so, if you ask the team that fed off of it.

“I can’t thank the community enough for getting behind us,” Stone said. “Hopefully we gave them something to be proud of. That’s certainly a goal moving forward, that we continue to be a sense of pride for our community and for this university.”

