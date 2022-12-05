SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Bemidji State repeats as Central Region Coaching Staff of the Year

When it comes to X’s and O’s, nobody in the Central Region was better than the Bemidji State women’s soccer coaching staff.

101222.S.BP.BSUWSOC Jim Stone and Tirzah Lange.JPG
Bemidji State head coach Jim Stone, left, gives freshman Tirzah Lange (5) instructions during halftime against Winona State on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 05, 2022 10:59 AM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When it comes to X’s and O’s, nobody in the Central Region was better than the Bemidji State women’s soccer coaching staff.

United Soccer Coaches named BSU head coach Jim Stone and assistants Mike Korman and Julian Licata the Central Region Coaching Staff of the Year on Monday, marking the second consecutive season that the trio has earned the honor.

Stone and his staff led the Beavers to a benchmark season in 2022. Bemidji State won the NSIC Tournament and the Central Region championship for the first time, and the program advanced to its first-ever Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

112322.S.BP.BSUWSOC Mike Korman.jpg
Bemidji State assistant coach Mike Korman congratulates the Beavers after defeating Emporia State in penalty kicks during the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

This season, BSU’s staff coached up eight all-conference selections, five all-region selections and one All-American in defender Megan Dahl.

Stone has also guided Bemidji State to 18 consecutive seasons with at least a .500 record, and this year’s 16-3-6 season included a 17-match unbeaten streak that reached the national quarterfinals.

Additionally, all of the Region Staff of the Year recipients will be placed on a ballot for National Staff of the Year consideration within their respective divisions. Voting for that opens Dec. 7.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
