SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Bemidji State ranked 9th in final national poll

The Beavers were ranked No. 9 in the final United Soccer Coaches national poll of the season, which is right where they were slotted in the preseason rankings.

111622.S.BP.BSUWSOC2 Celebration.jpg
The Beavers celebrate after fifth-year Allyson Smith scored a goal during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 06, 2022 01:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team completed a full-circle journey on Tuesday.

The Beavers were ranked No. 9 in the final United Soccer Coaches national poll of the season, which is right where they were slotted in the preseason rankings. BSU, which completed the season with a 16-3-6 record, is the only school in Division II to hold the same ranking in the preseason and postseason polls.

National champion Western Washington roped in the No. 1 spot, while national runner-up West Chester finished No. 2.

Ferris State, the team that knocked Bemidji State out of the Elite Eight, finished No. 6. Also of note, fellow NSIC school Minnesota State finished 21st, while Emporia State -- whom the Beavers defeated in the Sweet 16 -- landed No. 16. Central Missouri, which was the Central Region’s top seed, slid to 13th after bowing out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

View the complete rankings here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beavers won the NSIC Tournament and the Central Region championship for the first time in 2022, and the program advanced to its first-ever Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. BSU also had eight all-conference selections, five all-region selections and one All-American in defender Megan Dahl.

Bemidji State finished ninth in the 2021 postseason rankings, as well.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSWOMEN'S SOCCER
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report