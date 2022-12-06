WOMEN’S SOCCER: Bemidji State ranked 9th in final national poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team completed a full-circle journey on Tuesday.

The Beavers were ranked No. 9 in the final United Soccer Coaches national poll of the season, which is right where they were slotted in the preseason rankings. BSU, which completed the season with a 16-3-6 record, is the only school in Division II to hold the same ranking in the preseason and postseason polls.

National champion Western Washington roped in the No. 1 spot, while national runner-up West Chester finished No. 2.

Ferris State, the team that knocked Bemidji State out of the Elite Eight, finished No. 6. Also of note, fellow NSIC school Minnesota State finished 21st, while Emporia State -- whom the Beavers defeated in the Sweet 16 -- landed No. 16. Central Missouri, which was the Central Region’s top seed, slid to 13th after bowing out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Beavers won the NSIC Tournament and the Central Region championship for the first time in 2022, and the program advanced to its first-ever Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. BSU also had eight all-conference selections, five all-region selections and one All-American in defender Megan Dahl.

Bemidji State finished ninth in the 2021 postseason rankings, as well.