WOMEN’S SOCCER: Beavers to kick off 28th season in September as defending Central Region Champions

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State women’s soccer head coach Jim Stone announced the 28th season in BSU Women’s Hockey is set to begin Sept. 1, 2023.

The Beavers, fresh off the program’s first-ever NSIC Tournament Championship and NCAA Central Region Championship, will play an 18-match regular season.

Here is the complete schedule.

BSU will play four non-conference matches beginning with Missouri Western State and Rockhurst Sept. 1-3 in St. Joseph, Mo. The Beavers will then return to Bemidji for its first home matches on Sept. 8 and 12 with non-conference bouts against Upper Iowa and Minot State at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji State begins its 14-match NSIC schedule Sept. 15-17 with a road trip to Minnesota Crookston before returning home to host St. Cloud State that Sunday. The Beavers then host Sioux Falls on Thursday, Sept. 21, before a two-match road trip to Southwest Minnesota State (Sept. 29) and Winona State (Oct. 1).

The Beavers return home for two matches against Minnesota State-Moorhead and Northern State from Oct. 6-8 before road trips to U-Mary and Minot State Oct. 13-15. BSU will then host Augustana and Wayne State Oct. 20-22 before its final road trip of the season at Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State Oct. 27-29.

Bemidji State concludes the regular season at home by hosting Minnesota Duluth on Thursday, Nov. 2. In total, the Beavers will play nine matches at home and nine on the road.

All 14 of BSU’s league matches will be broadcast on the NSIC Network.

The Beavers will attempt to capture its second consecutive NSIC Tournament Championship when the tournament begins Wednesday Nov. 8. The NCAA DII Women’s Soccer Tournament is set to begin the following weekend with the NCAA Championship rounds to be played Dec. 7 and 9 at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge, Tenn.

Stone will coach his 22nd season at the helm of the Bemidji State women’s soccer program. He is the winningest coach in program history holding a 235-129-41 (.631) career coaching record. He has recorded the second-most career wins amongst active NSIC coaches, trailing Minnesota Duluth’s Greg Cane (290) while also second in career winning percentage behind Minnesota State’s Brian Bahl (.745).

The Beavers hope to build upon a 16-3-6 2022 season after earning the program’s first NSIC Tournament Championship and NCAA Central Region Championship.