Sports | College
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Beavers produce program-record 5 Scholar All-Americans

The Bemidji State women’s soccer team landed five selections to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America teams on Thursday.

112322.S.BP.BSUWSOC2 Alyssa Stumbaugh.JPG
Bemidji State senior Alyssa Stumbaugh (1) guards the net during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 15, 2022 05:58 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team landed five selections to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America teams on Thursday.

Fifth-year defender Megan Dahl was named to the First Team, while BSU’s Third Team honorees featured senior defender Halle Peterson, fifth-year forward Allyson Smith, senior goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh and fifth-year forward Sara Wendt.

The Beavers’ five selections mark a program record.

All five honorees boast high GPAs, none better than Stumbaugh’s 3.99. Wendt has a 3.87 GPA, while Dahl (3.81), Smith (3.72) and Peterson (3.71) follow suit.

112322.S.BP.BSUWSOC Megan Dahl.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Megan Dahl (9) kicks the ball during the first half of the Central Region championship game of the NCAA Tournament against Emporia State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

To be eligible for the honor, players must be nominated by their head coach and meet the following criteria: junior status or above in athletic standing; be in at least their second year at their current school; have at least a 3.40 cumulative GPA; and play a minimum of 75 percent of games during the season of nomination and be an elite player as supported by playing honors such as All-American, all-region and all-conference awards.

Dahl and Wendt were also named to the First Team and Third Team, respectively, in 2021. The selections are the first such awards for Peterson, Smith and Stumbaugh.

To view the full list of Scholar All-Americans, click here.

112322.S.BP.BSUWSOC Halle Peterson.jpg
Bemidji State senior Halle Peterson kicks the ball to score during the fourth round of penalty kicks in the Central Region championship game of the NCAA Tournament against Emporia State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
110222.S.BP.BSUWSOC Allyson Smith.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Allyson Smith (15) moves the ball down the field during the first half of an NSIC Tournament quarterfinal game against U-Mary on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
092122.S.BP.BSUWSOC Sara Wendt.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Sara Wendt (14) controls the ball during the first half against Minnesota State on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSWOMEN'S SOCCER
