WOMEN’S SOCCER: Beavers produce program-record 5 Scholar All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team landed five selections to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America teams on Thursday.

Fifth-year defender Megan Dahl was named to the First Team, while BSU’s Third Team honorees featured senior defender Halle Peterson, fifth-year forward Allyson Smith, senior goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh and fifth-year forward Sara Wendt.

The Beavers’ five selections mark a program record.

All five honorees boast high GPAs, none better than Stumbaugh’s 3.99. Wendt has a 3.87 GPA, while Dahl (3.81), Smith (3.72) and Peterson (3.71) follow suit.

Bemidji State fifth-year Megan Dahl

To be eligible for the honor, players must be nominated by their head coach and meet the following criteria: junior status or above in athletic standing; be in at least their second year at their current school; have at least a 3.40 cumulative GPA; and play a minimum of 75 percent of games during the season of nomination and be an elite player as supported by playing honors such as All-American, all-region and all-conference awards.

Dahl and Wendt were also named to the First Team and Third Team, respectively, in 2021. The selections are the first such awards for Peterson, Smith and Stumbaugh.

Bemidji State senior Halle Peterson

Bemidji State fifth-year Allyson Smith