Sports College

WOMEN'S GOLF: Mollie Albrecht finishes 15th, Bemidji State's season ends in Smithville

Mollie Albrecht paced the Bemidji State women's golf team at the NSIC Championships.

BSU_Golf web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:41 PM

SMITHVILLE, Mo. – Mollie Albrecht saved one of her best tournament performances for the right time.

The Bemidji State junior finished 15th individually at the NSIC Championships in Smithville, Mo. Albrecht completed her three rounds at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex with scores of 80-84-80, including two back-nine birdies to end her third round.

The Beavers finished 13th as a team with a score of 1,136. Augustana, led by Molly Stevens, won the conference title with a score of 932, beating Winona State by nine strokes.

Maddy Sawyer had the second-best score for the Beavers. She carded rounds of 92-88-94 for a total of 274. Sawyer finished in a tie for 47th place.

Vaida Behnke (103-99-101), Savannah Byfuglien (96-111-108), and Izzy Depew (122-112-113) rounded out the tournament for Bemidji State.

Concordia St. Paul’s Isabella Dory won the individual crown. She carded scores of 73-71-78 to finish with a three-day total of 222.

