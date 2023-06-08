WOMEN’S GOLF: Erica Gartner named permanent Bemidji State head coach

BEMIDJI – Having served as the interim head coach of the Bemidji State women's golf program since March 2022, Erica Gartner was recently promoted to the permanent head coaching role entering the 2023 spring season, the program announced Thursday.

"I'm very thankful and excited for the opportunity to give back to this same program I was a part of as a student-athlete, as well as the opportunity to help grow and build a program of continued success," Gartner said in a release. "I can't wait to see what's in store for these women and hope to just have a small part in bettering their student-athlete experience."

In her first tournament as head coach, BSU ended in a season-best third place at the Jimmie Spring Swing. Gartner coached the Beavers through three tournaments to close out the 2021-22 season. They competed in the Spring Swing, Wildcat Classic and the NSIC Championships. The team averaged a score of 357.7 per four-player round with an average of 71 strokes over par across the whole season.

"Erica is a tremendous asset to our department. She's a BSU alum, she's bought into our core values and she finds ways to build great relationships with her student-athletes," said Director of Athletics Britt Lauritsen. "Her dedication is evident, and I'm so stoked to continue watching her growth as a professional and the growth of this program moving forward."

This past season, the Beavers tallied a pair of fourth-place finishes in the fall, along with placing sixth at BSU's Tracy Lane Memorial. Mollie Albrecht capped the 2022-23 campaign placing 15th at the NSIC Championships.

Gartner played both women's basketball and women's golf as a student-athlete at Bemidji State. During her time with the BSU women's golf team, Gartner played in four events during each of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons and one as a senior in 2019-20. She holds a career-low round of 79, a two-round low of 164 (set twice) and three-round low of 278 set at the NSIC Women's Golf Championship to end the 2018-19 season. Gartner was a three-time letter winner with the Beaver women's golf team and four-time letter winner with the Beaver women's basketball team.

Bemidji State's Erica Gartner (3) plans her next move in a November 2017 game against Valley City State at the BSU Gymnasium. Gartner scored a career-high 18 points for the Beavers. Pioneer file photo

In addition to being the head coach of the women's golf program, Gartner is also an assistant coach for the women's basketball team.

Gartner graduated from Bemidji State in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. She will pursue a master's degree in environmental science while coaching.

