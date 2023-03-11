WOMEN'S GOLF: Beavers finish 8th and 10th at SMSU Spring Challenge

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. – The Bemidji State women's golf team competed in two events last week at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

The Southwest Minnesota State University Challenge includes two separate women's golf competitions. Each event is a two-day meet. The Beavers finished in 10th place (727 points) on Tuesday and Wednesday, then took eighth (735) on Thursday and Friday.

Molly Albrecht paced BSU in both events. She carded rounds of 83-80 for a week-low score of 163 in the first event. She then recorded rounds of 83-87 for a score of 170. Albrecht made 35 pars and one birdie during the week.

Maddy Sawyer improved on her first event score by two strokes. She carded a 180 with rounds of 94-86 before finishing her week with a 92-86 for 178. Savannah Byfuglien broke 100 in three of her rounds. She turned in first event scores of 97-97 for 194, then 100-96 to finish the week.

Vaida Behnke and Izzy Depew rounded out the Beavers' group of five. Behnke carded a 91-102 in the first event for a 193, then a 100-97 for 197 to cap the week. Depew recorded rounds of 104-99 and 94-103 for totals of 203 and 197.

Bemidji State will make a trip to Ames, Iowa, for Jamestown's Jimmie Spring Swing. The first tee time begins on Monday, April 3.

