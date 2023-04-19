99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOMEN’S GOLF: Beavers compete in conference championship preview in Wayne

The Bemidji State women's golf team finished in 10th place in Wayne on Tuesday.

BSU_Golf web art
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:08 PM

WAYNE Neb. – A handful of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s golf teams made their way to Wayne, Neb., on Monday and Tuesday for a final regular-season meet.

The Beavers finished in 10th place with a two-round score of 725. Mollie Albrecht tied for 46th to lead the BSU team, carding a 36-hole total of 168 (83-85).

Maddy Sawyer tied for 52nd place. She shaved five strokes off her first-round score to finish with a 177 (91-86). Vaida Behnke (93-95), Savannah Byfuglien (99-93) and Izzy Depew (99-100) rounded out the day with scores of 188, 192 and 199, respectively.

Augustana won the team competition with a total of 607. Minnesota State was a stroke off the lead in the runner-up spot. Wayne State, the host school at Wayne Country Club, finished tied for third with Nebraska-Kearney at 611.

Bemidji State will take on all three of those teams and more at the NSIC Championships. The first round begins Friday, April 21, in Smithville, Mo., at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex.

Team Results

1-Augustana 607; 2-Minnesota State 608; 3-Nebraska-Kearney 611; 3-Wayne State College 611; 5-Northwest Missouri 621; 6-Winona State 628; 7-Sioux Falls 646; 8-Nebraska-Kearney B 652; 9- U-Mary 656; 10-Bemidji State 725.

By Pioneer Staff Report
