WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wolves’ fourth-quarter spurt sinks Beavers 62-54
BEMIDJI -- Northern State outscored the Bemidji State women's basketball team 9-0 during a fourth-quarter spurt and went on to defeat the Beavers 62-54 Friday night in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at the BSU Gymnasium.
The Beavers (7-16, 4-15 NSIC) led 51-49 with just under five minutes remaining, but did not score again for nearly four minutes. Bemidji trailed 16-8 after one quarter but rallied in the second to take a 26-24 lead to the locker room.
It remained close until the Wolves (14-11, 9-10 NSIC) forged their fourth-quarter scoring spree.
Trinity Yoder led Bemidji with 21 points, but she was the only Beaver to reach double figures.
The Beavers host Minnesota State Moorhead at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Northern State 62, Bemidji State 54
NSU 16 8 16 22 -- 62
BSU 8 18 15 13 -- 54
NORTHERN STATE -- Oliverson 21, Rogers 16, Fillipi 14, Hilgeman 6, Benike 5. Totals: 23-55 FGs, 2-7 3-pt. FGs, 14-23 FTs.
BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 21, Hill 8, Koenig 7, Pogatchnik 6, Swanson 6, Barrette 3, Majewski 3. Totals: 19-57 FGs, 3-18 3-pt. FGs, 13-17 FTs.