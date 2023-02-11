99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wolves’ fourth-quarter spurt sinks Beavers 62-54

The Beavers (7-16, 4-15 NSIC) led 51-49 with just under five minutes remaining, but did not score again for nearly four minutes.

021523.S.BP.BSUWBB Sam Pogatchnik.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Sam Pogatchnik (22) dodges a defender during the first half against Northern State on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 10:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI -- Northern State outscored the Bemidji State women's basketball team 9-0 during a fourth-quarter spurt and went on to defeat the Beavers 62-54 Friday night in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at the BSU Gymnasium.

021523.S.BP.BSUWBB Trinity Yoder.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Trinity Yoder (14) goes to the net during the first half against Northern State on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Beavers (7-16, 4-15 NSIC) led 51-49 with just under five minutes remaining, but did not score again for nearly four minutes. Bemidji trailed 16-8 after one quarter but rallied in the second to take a 26-24 lead to the locker room.

It remained close until the Wolves (14-11, 9-10 NSIC) forged their fourth-quarter scoring spree.

Trinity Yoder led Bemidji with 21 points, but she was the only Beaver to reach double figures.

021523.S.BP.BSUWBB Alyssa Hill.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Alyssa Hill (42) drives to the net during the first half against Northern State on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Beavers host Minnesota State Moorhead at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern State 62, Bemidji State 54

NSU 16 8 16 22 -- 62

BSU 8 18 15 13 -- 54

NORTHERN STATE -- Oliverson 21, Rogers 16, Fillipi 14, Hilgeman 6, Benike 5. Totals: 23-55 FGs, 2-7 3-pt. FGs, 14-23 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 21, Hill 8, Koenig 7, Pogatchnik 6, Swanson 6, Barrette 3, Majewski 3. Totals: 19-57 FGs, 3-18 3-pt. FGs, 13-17 FTs.

021523.S.BP.BSUWBB Erin Barrette.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Erin Barrette (0) defends Northern State's Rianna Fillipi (3) during the first half on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Related Topics: WOMEN'S BASKETBALLBEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Zilisch scores 1st goal, but Beavers lose 3rd-period advantage
Leading Minnesota State 2-1 after McKayla Zilisch's first Bemidji State goal, the Beavers were in position for their second consecutive conference win after snapping an 11-game losing streak.
February 10, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State falls in final minute to start pivotal CCHA series
With Ferris State and the Bemidji State men’s hockey team separated by just one point in the CCHA standings, you’d expect their series to be close. Friday’s game certainly fit the bill.
February 10, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN'S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed named to HCA's Tim Taylor Award Watch List
Roed is one of 27 student-athletes in NCAA Division I men's hockey to be named to the list and just one of two from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
February 10, 2023 04:14 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida (56) practices with offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota (74) on Feb. 2, 2023 — the third day of Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama.
College
Gophers center John Michael Schmitz stands out at Senior Bowl
Regarded as one of the top interior offensive lineman, Schmitz is moving up draft rankings
February 07, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press