WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wolves’ fourth-quarter spurt sinks Beavers 62-54

BEMIDJI -- Northern State outscored the Bemidji State women's basketball team 9-0 during a fourth-quarter spurt and went on to defeat the Beavers 62-54 Friday night in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State fifth-year Trinity Yoder (14) goes to the net during the first half against Northern State on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Beavers (7-16, 4-15 NSIC) led 51-49 with just under five minutes remaining, but did not score again for nearly four minutes. Bemidji trailed 16-8 after one quarter but rallied in the second to take a 26-24 lead to the locker room.

It remained close until the Wolves (14-11, 9-10 NSIC) forged their fourth-quarter scoring spree.

Trinity Yoder led Bemidji with 21 points, but she was the only Beaver to reach double figures.

Bemidji State freshman Alyssa Hill (42) drives to the net during the first half against Northern State on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Beavers host Minnesota State Moorhead at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern State 62, Bemidji State 54

NSU 16 8 16 22 -- 62

BSU 8 18 15 13 -- 54

NORTHERN STATE -- Oliverson 21, Rogers 16, Fillipi 14, Hilgeman 6, Benike 5. Totals: 23-55 FGs, 2-7 3-pt. FGs, 14-23 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 21, Hill 8, Koenig 7, Pogatchnik 6, Swanson 6, Barrette 3, Majewski 3. Totals: 19-57 FGs, 3-18 3-pt. FGs, 13-17 FTs.