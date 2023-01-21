WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wayne State starts fast in 71-55 win over Beavers

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State Wildcats jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead and went on to defeat the Bemidji State women’s basketball team 71-55 Friday night in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game.

Bemidji State (5-12, 2-11 NSIC) got 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists from Trinity Yoder. Alyssa Hill added 13 points, but no other teammates reached double figures

Wayne State (10-7, 6-7 NSIC) snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Beavers’ road trip continues on Saturday, Jan. 21 when they visit Augustana for a 5:30 p.m. game.

Wayne State 71, Bemidji State 55

BSU 15 13 11 15 -- 55

WSU 23 23 10 15 -- 71

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 19, Hill 13, Pogatchnik 8, Majewski 5, Barrette 3, Flatness 3, Koenig 2, Swanson 2. Totals: 18-57 FGs, 3-15 3-pt. FGs, 16-23 FTs.

WAYNE STATE -- Fitzpatrick 10, Pingel 10, Zacharias 9, Hughes 8, Kopecky 6, Clark 6, Gustavson 6, Vandonkersgoed 4, Guentzel 4, Boyle 4, Reitz 3, Dahlen 1. Totals: 26-72 FGs, 8-23 3-pt. FGs, 11-16 FTs.