WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: U-Mary outlasts cold-shooting Beavers 48-39

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The temperatures rose on Saturday, but the Bemidji State women’s basketball team went into the deep freeze, falling 48-39 to the University of Mary in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game on the Marauders’ court.

The Beavers (7-15, 4-14 NSIC) made only 11 of 57 shots from the field, including 3 of 19 from outside the 3-point line, and managed only 23 points in the first three quarters. They trailed by 18 points heading into the final period and could not get back in the game.

Mary (13-8, 12-6 NSIC) also started slowly, scoring only nine points in the first quarter. But the Marauders added 18 in the second and 14 more in the third to pull away.

Trinity Yoder, whose 19-point fourth-quarter outburst led Bemidji to a win at Minot State on Friday night, led the way this time with 11 points. No other teammate reached double figures.

The Beavers return home to host Northern State at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Minnesota State Moorhead at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

U-Mary 48, Bemidji State 39

BSU 6 10 7 16 -- 39

UM 9 18 14 7 -- 48

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 11, Pogatchnik 7, Barrette 6, Hill 6, Majewski 5, Koenig 2, Sheforgen 2. Totals: 11-57 FGs, 3-19 3-pt. FGs, 14-20 FTs.

U-MARY -- Rozell 14, Hakim 11, Voit 10, Zander 7, Wacha 4, Wishart 2. Totals: 16-54 FGs, 3-14 3-pt. FGs, 13-19 FTs.