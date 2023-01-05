WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Trinity Yoder returned for final run at Bemidji State ‘because of the people around me’

BEMIDJI — When Trinity Yoder is on the court, friends by her side and smile in tow, she’s not so worried about the score.

“You see that I have fun out there, but I have fun because of the people around me,” Yoder said. “Cheering them on and seeing them succeed too, that’s what makes me happy and what makes me want to keep playing basketball. That’s part of the reason why I wanted to come back: to keep having fun. Hopefully some more wins, but that’s not everything.”

Yoder, a standout guard on the Bemidji State women’s basketball team, was long torn on whether to return for her fifth year in 2022-23. Her two loves -- basketball and her husband -- were in two different cities. She called it “one of the hardest decisions of my life.”

All sides were empathetic of the dilemma, putting the ball firmly in Yoder’s court.

“(BSU head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg) was super patient,” Yoder said. “She gave me as much time as I needed, like way past the due date that she gave us. … My husband, Cory, was so understanding. He just said, ‘Whatever you decide, I’m going to have your back.’ That put my mind at ease a lot.”

Bemidji State fifth-year Trinity Yoder (14) waits to take the court ahead of a game against Minot State on Friday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Lo and behold, Yoder opted to suit up again this winter. And, as a result, she’s climbing up the record books and now stands as the undeniable leader of the program.

“She was my biggest recruit last year,” Stoltenberg said. “Her quickness and speed and motor just don’t stop. It’s impressive. … She doesn’t quit competing, and we put the entire load offensively on her. And off-court, anytime you have someone who’s been in your system for five years, that’s who you lean on, as well.”

Yoder cracked the top 10 of the program’s all-time scoring list in December, and she currently ranks No. 8 with 1,293 points. She’s on pace to climb to No. 4 by season’s end.

Yoder is also closing in on career records for free-throw makes (347) and free-throw attempts (516), both set by Sierra Senske (382-for-536). She currently sits fifth all-time with 417 career assists, as well.

“I don’t even realize some of these milestones that I’ve reached until I look on Twitter and see it in my feed or something,” Yoder said. “I just go in, play basketball and do the best that I can. I do what’s needed for the team and what the coaches expect me to do. … But some of these records have been there for how long, so being among really great athletes, it feels really good.”

Love and basketball

Trinity, left, and Cory Yoder married on July 31, 2021, in Brule, Wis. Contributed

Trinity and Cory Yoder married on July 31, 2021, in Brule, Wis. Cory currently lives in the Twin Cities while awaiting Trinity to finish her basketball career, but he’s a loyal fan inside the BSU Gymnasium most weekends.

This routine is nothing new to these two. They’ve been doing long distance for eight years.

“We always joke that once we actually move in together, then it will probably feel more like we’re married,” Trinity said.

Trinity played her senior year after the wedding, and, with so much waiting for her after basketball, many thought she’d be ready to close that chapter of her life once the 2021-22 season concluded. She did too at times. But she ultimately committed to returning, and both she and the Beavers are now reaping the benefits.

“She’s that player who’s always fun to watch,” Stoltenberg said. “She’s surprising all the time on what she can do, skill-wise. That’s the big piece of who she is: You never know what kind of tricks she’s going to pull out of the bag, and that’s really a fan favorite.”

Bemidji State fifth-year Trinity Yoder (14) drives to the rim in the first half against Minot State on Friday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Yoder contributed to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22, but BSU is just 4-8 (1-7 NSIC) this year. The schedule continues against Upper Iowa at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, in Fayette, Iowa, and against Winona State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Winona. But win or lose, Yoder’s emphasis remains on the best that basketball can offer her.

“She’s seen the worst of our seasons and she’s seen the best of our seasons, so she can stay even-keeled in this,” Stoltenberg said. “Obviously she wants to compete and have success in her last year here, but the overall games don’t matter so much to her. The experience does.”

“Playing with people that I enjoy and love, and playing for coaches that I enjoy and love, that makes a big difference,” Yoder added. “When you think about wins and losses, it doesn’t weigh as much as enjoying who you’re with.”

