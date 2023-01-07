99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Peacocks race past Bemidji State for 82-69 win

Upper Iowa shot 31-for-62, the first time since Feb. 7, 2020, that a BSU opponent has shot at least 50% from the floor.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 06, 2023 08:51 PM
FAYETTE, Iowa -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team suffered another double-digit setback on Friday night, falling 82-69 against Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa.

The defeat drops the Beavers to 3-9 overall (1-8 NSIC) and is their seventh loss by 10-plus points in conference games this year.

BSU kept within a point during a high-scoring 26-25 first quarter. But the Peacocks (6-8, 2-7 NSIC) created separation by outscoring Bemidji State 22-10 in the second frame, which included an 11-0 run to start the quarter.

Upper Iowa went into the locker room with a 48-35 lead and blew the doors open at 60-38 with a 12-3 run to open the second half.

Bemidji State had its own 9-1 run to close the game, but it only lessened the difference in the final score by the time the buzzer rang.

Trinity Yoder finished with a game-high 19 points for the Beavers, while Sam Pogatchnik added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Mia Huberty and Lexie Lodermeier shared the team lead for the Peacocks with 15 points apiece. Upper Iowa also shot 31-for-62, the first time since Feb. 7, 2020, that a BSU opponent has shot at least 50% from the floor.

Bemidji State closes the weekend by facing Winona State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Winona.

Upper Iowa 82, Bemidji State 69

BSU 25 10 16 18 -- 69

UIU 26 22 24 10 -- 82

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 19, Pogatchnik 18, Hill 8, Barrette 7, Swanson 6, Sheforgen 3, Giorgi 2, Majewski 2, Oman 2, Theis 2. Totals: 27-68 FGs, 3-17 3-pt. FGs, 12-16 FTs.

UPPER IOWA -- Huberty 15, Lodermeier 15, Haack 14, Evenson 13, Tornstrom 9, Pagel 8, Anderson 4, Rochon-Baker 3, Brenning 1. Totals: 31-62 FGs, 7-15 3-pt. FGs, 13-19 FTs.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
