WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 11 Mavericks dominate Beavers with 4 20-point quarters

BEMIDJI -- No. 11 Minnesota State overpowered the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Saturday at the BSU Gymnasium, overwhelming BSU with four 20-point quarters en route to a dominant 90-48 win.

The Beavers (5-11, 2-10 NSIC) managed only 13 first-half points and trailed by 27 at the break. Bemidji State was no match for the high-flying Mavericks (14-2, 10-2 NSIC), who entered the weekly national rankings tied for the most steals per game at 16.8. They finished right around their average, coming away with 17 on Saturday. Those steals led to a 20-3 edge in points off turnovers.

The Mavericks scored the first 12 points of the second quarter to take a 32-10 lead and never looked back. They also scored eight of the final nine points of the opening half to take a 40-13 lead into the locker room.

Alyssa Hill went 6-11 from the field and added a free throw to finish with 13 points, along with five rebounds and a blocked shot. Trinity Yoder connected on 4-11 from the field, 2-4 from three and added a free throw to tally 11 points. She also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in 29 minutes.

Destinee Bursch paced Minnesota State with 20 points, while Joey Batt added 15.

Bemidji State will next travel to Wayne State for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 20. The Beavers will close their road trip at Augustana starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Minnesota State 90, Bemidji State 48

MSU 20 20 28 22 -- 90

BSU 10 3 22 13 -- 48

MINNESOTA STATE -- Bursch 20, Batt 15, Bremer 12, Herzig 9, Herzberg 7, Stier 6, Drees 5, Klieman 4, Theusch 3, Russo 2, Mueller 2,Luneckas 2, Wood 2, Ihle 1. Totals: 33-78 FGs, 5-15 3-pt. FGs, 19-26 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Hill 13, Yoder 11, Theis 6, Majewski 5, Sheforgen 4, Flatness 3, Pogatchnik 3, Barrette 2, Giorgi 1. Totals: 19-60 FGs, 5-19 3-pt. FGs, 6-11 FTs.