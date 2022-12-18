WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Miller scores 37 for UMC to outlast Bemidji State 76-64

CROOKSTON -- Four double-digit scorers from the Bemidji State women’s basketball team weren’t enough to counter a 37-point performance from Minnesota Crookston’s Emma Miller on Saturday. Behind Miller, the Golden Eagles toppled the Beavers 76-64 in Crookston.

UMC put BSU in a 12-0 hole within the game’s opening four minutes. But Bemidji State’s 11-0 run soon after got them back within a point by the end of the first quarter, and the Beavers (3-7, 0-6 NSIC) remained close at 31-30 on Alyssa Hill’s jumper late in the first half.

But Minnesota Crookston (4-8, 3-3 NSIC) closed the first half on a 7-0 run, keeping hold of the lead and never allowing BSU to go in front.

Bemidji State’s deficit tumbled to 15 by the third quarter and 19 by the fourth quarter, and the Beavers never cut back within single digits.

Sam Pogatchnik ended the game with a team-high 16 points for BSU, while Trinity Yoder added 15. Maddie Schires (14 points) and Hill (11) also reached double figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller’s 37 points comfortably stood as the game-high. Cass Lake-Bena graduate Taryn Frazer chipped in eight points.

Bemidji State will take the Christmas break before hosting U-Mary at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Minnesota Crookston 76, Bemidji State 64

BSU 15 15 18 16 -- 64

UMC 16 22 25 13 -- 76

BEMIDJI STATE -- Pogatchnik 16, Yoder 15, Schires 14, Hill 11, Swanson 6, Barrette 2. Totals: 24-60 FGs, 6-26 3-pt. FGs, 10-18 FTs.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON -- Miller 37, Fox 14, Frazer 8, Hernandez 6, Dudycha 5, Leach 2, Page 2, Schwartz 2. Totals: 27-56 FGs, 8-26 3-pt. FGs, 14-16 FTs.