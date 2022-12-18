SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Miller scores 37 for UMC to outlast Bemidji State 76-64

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 17, 2022 07:21 PM
CROOKSTON -- Four double-digit scorers from the Bemidji State women’s basketball team weren’t enough to counter a 37-point performance from Minnesota Crookston’s Emma Miller on Saturday. Behind Miller, the Golden Eagles toppled the Beavers 76-64 in Crookston.

UMC put BSU in a 12-0 hole within the game’s opening four minutes. But Bemidji State’s 11-0 run soon after got them back within a point by the end of the first quarter, and the Beavers (3-7, 0-6 NSIC) remained close at 31-30 on Alyssa Hill’s jumper late in the first half.

But Minnesota Crookston (4-8, 3-3 NSIC) closed the first half on a 7-0 run, keeping hold of the lead and never allowing BSU to go in front.

Bemidji State’s deficit tumbled to 15 by the third quarter and 19 by the fourth quarter, and the Beavers never cut back within single digits.

Sam Pogatchnik ended the game with a team-high 16 points for BSU, while Trinity Yoder added 15. Maddie Schires (14 points) and Hill (11) also reached double figures.

Miller’s 37 points comfortably stood as the game-high. Cass Lake-Bena graduate Taryn Frazer chipped in eight points.

Bemidji State will take the Christmas break before hosting U-Mary at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Minnesota Crookston 76, Bemidji State 64

BSU 15 15 18 16 -- 64

UMC 16 22 25 13 -- 76

BEMIDJI STATE -- Pogatchnik 16, Yoder 15, Schires 14, Hill 11, Swanson 6, Barrette 2. Totals: 24-60 FGs, 6-26 3-pt. FGs, 10-18 FTs.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON -- Miller 37, Fox 14, Frazer 8, Hernandez 6, Dudycha 5, Leach 2, Page 2, Schwartz 2. Totals: 27-56 FGs, 8-26 3-pt. FGs, 14-16 FTs.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
