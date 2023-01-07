99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Majewski shoots career best, but Warriors build 76-63 win

Isabel Majewski tried to shoot Bemidji State back into the game down the stretch, and she finished with a career-high 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Warriors from the comfortable win.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 07, 2023 05:57 PM
WINONA -- Winona State blasted off on the Bemidji State women’s basketball team in the second half on Saturday.

The Beavers were within two possessions midway through the third quarter, but the Warriors caught fire and used a 16-1 run to bankroll a 76-63 win over BSU in Winona.

Bemidji State set the tone offensively in the first quarter. Sam Pogatchnik had eight points in the frame, including back-to-back 3-pointers that helped the Beavers (4-10, 1-9 NSIC) jump in front 18-15 after 10 minutes.

An Isabel Majewski jumper kept the lead at 25-21, but the Warriors (9-7, 3-7 NSIC) responded to close the half by scoring six straight points and going ahead 36-29 at the break. They then added another four points to start the third quarter, and the 10-0 overall run gave them a double-digit lead at 40-29.

BSU maintained a 44-38 margin midway through the third with a Pogatchnik layup, but shortly after, Winona State reeled off its 16-1 run and built a sudden 64-42 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

Majewski tried to shoot Bemidji State back into the game down the stretch, and she finished with a career-high 13 points, but it wasn't enough to keep the Warriors from the comfortable win.

Pogatchnik had a team-high 18 points and six rebounds for the Beavers, while Alyssa Hill also hit double figures with 12 points. Trinity Yoder chipped in six points and nine assists, as well.

Lauren Fech’s 25 points for Winona State led all scorers, while Alex Dornfeld (15 points), Caitlin Riley (13) and Ava Sergio (13) were also in double digits.

Bemidji State will next return home to play Concordia-St. Paul at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Winona State 76, Bemidji State 63

BSU 18 11 13 21 -- 63

WSU 15 21 21 19 -- 76

BEMIDJI STATE -- Pogatchnik 18, Majewski 13, Hill 12, Barrette 6, Yoder 6, Theis 4, Giorgi 2, Koenig 2. Totals: 27-61 FGs, 8-24 3-pt. FGs, 1-5 FTs.

WINONA STATE -- Fech 25, Dornfeld 15, Riley 13, Sergio 13, Schimenz 4, Carpenter 3, Hahn 3. Totals: 31-61 FGs, 5-14 3-pt. FGs, 9-12 FTs.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
