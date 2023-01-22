WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Augustana throttles Beavers 82-38

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State women's basketball team could not keep pace with the hot hands of Augustana on Saturday, falling 82-38 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play,

The Vikings (17-3, 11-3 NSIC) made 32 of 61 shots from the field, the most efficient shooting the Beavers have seen all year.

The Beavers fell to 5-13 on the season and 2-12 on the season in conference play. BSU is still winless against Augustana when the games are played in Sioux Falls.

Augustana held Bemidji State to its lowest scoring game of the season. The Vikings jumped out to a 24-8 first-quarter lead and increased it to 44-18 at the half.

Alyssa Hill was Bemidji’s leading scorer with 15 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beavers return home for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 27 against Southwest Minnesota State.

Augustana 82, Bemidji State 38

BSU 8 10 8 12 -- 38

AUG 24 20 21 17 -- 82

BEMIDJI STATE -- Hill 15, Yoder 7, Koenig 3, Sheforgen 3, Theis 3, Flatness 3, Pogatchnik 2, Giorgi 2. Totals: 16-56 FGs, 4-22 3-pt. FGs, 2-7 FTs.

AUGUSTANA -- Aislinn 15, Aadland 14, Sees 10, Miller 9, Jewett 7, Phipps 7, Moore 6, Rensch 6, Adamson 4, Leisen 4. Totals: 32-61 FGs, 6-12 3-pt. FGs, 12-12 FTs.