Sports | College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Augustana throttles Beavers 82-38

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 22, 2023 12:07 AM
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State women's basketball team could not keep pace with the hot hands of Augustana on Saturday, falling 82-38 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play,

The Vikings (17-3, 11-3 NSIC) made 32 of 61 shots from the field, the most efficient shooting the Beavers have seen all year.

The Beavers fell to 5-13 on the season and 2-12 on the season in conference play. BSU is still winless against Augustana when the games are played in Sioux Falls.

Augustana held Bemidji State to its lowest scoring game of the season. The Vikings jumped out to a 24-8 first-quarter lead and increased it to 44-18 at the half.

Alyssa Hill was Bemidji’s leading scorer with 15 points.

The Beavers return home for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 27 against Southwest Minnesota State.

Augustana 82, Bemidji State 38

BSU 8 10 8 12 -- 38

AUG 24 20 21 17 -- 82

BEMIDJI STATE -- Hill 15, Yoder 7, Koenig 3, Sheforgen 3, Theis 3, Flatness 3, Pogatchnik 2, Giorgi 2. Totals: 16-56 FGs, 4-22 3-pt. FGs, 2-7 FTs.

AUGUSTANA -- Aislinn 15, Aadland 14, Sees 10, Miller 9, Jewett 7, Phipps 7, Moore 6, Rensch 6, Adamson 4, Leisen 4. Totals: 32-61 FGs, 6-12 3-pt. FGs, 12-12 FTs.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
