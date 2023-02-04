99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Fourth-quarter spurt hands Bemidji State 70-61 win over Minot State

Trailing 45-44 early in the final quarter, Bemidji State went on a 7-0 run on a 3-point basket by Isabel Majewski and four free throws by Trinity Yoder.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 03, 2023 09:50 PM
MINOT, N.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team won its second straight game Friday night, defeating Minot State 70-61 with a strong fourth-quarter performance.

Trailing 45-44 early in the final quarter, Bemidji State went on a 7-0 run on a 3-point basket by Isabel Majewski and four free throws by Trinity Yoder. It was the fourth Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win for Bemidji State, which improved to 7-14 overall and 4-13 in league games. Minot (9-14, 5-12 NSIC) could not recover from that fourth-quarter run.

Yoder, who was limited to two points in the first three quarters, went on a tear in the fourth, scoring 19 of her team's 28 points. She made 13 of 14 free throws and drove for three layups in the quarter.

Erin Barrette added 13 points and Majewski had 11 for the visitors.

The Beavers play U-Mary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Bismarck, N.D.

Bemidji State 70, Minot State 61 

BSU 10 13 19 28 -- 70

MSU 14 10 17 20 -- 61

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 21, Hill 14, Barrette 13, Majewski 11, Theis 4, Pogatchnik 3, Koenig 2, Swanson 2. Totals: 23-54 FGs, 7-18 3-pt. FGs, 17-20 FTs.

MINOT STATE -- Harris 19, Elliott 12, Head 10, Mogen 8, Sjerma 4, Skeggs 3, McIver 3, Jonsdottir 2. Totals: 23-70 FGs, 4-26 3-pt. FGs, 11-18 FTs.

