WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Dragons surge in overtime to top Beavers 68-60

The Beavers forced overtime when Isabel Majewski made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 11, 2023 08:13 PM
BEMIDJI -- Minnesota State Moorhead scored 10 unanswered points in overtime Saturday to earn a 68-60 win over the Bemidji State women's basketball team in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers forced overtime when Isabel Majewski made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation. Those were Majewski's only points on the night. Bemidji (7-17, 4-16 NSIC) made only 3 of 24 shots from beyond the arc.

The Dragons (13-11, 10-10 NSIC) had taken a 56-53 lead on a pair of free throws by Natalie Jens with 20 seconds remaining before Majewski hit the tying bomb.

Alyssa Hill led the Beavers in scoring with 22 points. Trinity Yoder added 21.

The Beavers close out the season with a home game against St. Cloud State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 and a road contest at Minnesota Duluth at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

MSU Moorhead 68, Bemidji State 60 (ot)

MSUM 10 10 19 17 12 -- 68

BSU 7 13 17 19 4 -- 60

MINNESOTA STATE MOORHEAD -- McKeever 26, Jens 13, Skibiel 9, Knight 8, Keske 4, Bang 4, Johnson 2,Youngs 2. Totals: 23-62 FGs, 5-16 3-pt. FGs, 17-26 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Hill 22, Yoder 21, Pogatchnik 7, Flatness 3, Majewski 3, Koenig 2, Theis 2. Totals: 25-65 FGs, 3-24 3-pt. FGs, 7-12 FTs.

