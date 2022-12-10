SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bemidji State tied down in 68-42 loss to Dragons

Trinity Yoder was the lone Bemidji State scorer in double figures, posting 11 points to go with her seven rebounds. Alyssa Hill added nine points and Sam Pogatchnik eight.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 09, 2022 10:57 PM
MOORHEAD -- The first time that the Bemidji State women’s basketball team got down against Minnesota State Moorhead, the Beavers came back without a problem.

But the second time? There was no duplicate rally to be had.

BSU fell 68-42 to the Dragons in Moorhead, dropping its fourth in a row and moving to 3-5 overall (0-4 NSIC) on the year.

MSUM (5-3, 2-2 NSIC) scored the first seven points of the night, but Bemidji State came back to tie on a Trinity Yoder layup, Alyssa Hill 3-pointer and Rachel Koenig jumper. But the 7-7 deadlock was short-lived, because Minnesota State Moorhead answered with the final eight points of the first quarter.

The Dragons kept building from there, scoring the first eight points of the second frame to assume a 23-7 lead. The 16-0 run in total put the Beavers in a double-digit deficit for the rest of the night.

MSUM led 34-17 by halftime, which expanded to 53-35 through three quarters. BSU never found a groove in the fourth, ultimately settling for the 26-point loss.

Yoder was the lone Bemidji State scorer in double figures, posting 11 points to go with her seven rebounds. Hill added nine points and Sam Pogatchnik eight.

Natalie Jens put up 16 points for Minnesota State Moorhead, while Mariah McKeever (14 points) and Peyton Boom (12) also hit double figures. The Dragons had a 50-30 advantage in rebounds, as well.

The Beavers will try to correct course with a 4 p.m. game on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.

MSU Moorhead 68, Bemidji State 42

BSU 7 10 18 7 -- 42

MSUM 15 19 19 15 -- 68

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 11, Hill 9, Pogatchnik 8, Schires 5, Koenig 4, Theis 2, Swanson 2, Oman 1. Totals: 18-55 FGs, 3-20 3-pt. FGs, 3-4 FTs.

MSU MOORHEAD -- Jens 16, McKeever 14, Boom 12, Skibiel 9, Bang 8, Knight 6, Johnson 3. Totals: 24-64 FGs, 4-16 3-pt. FGs, 16-21 FTs.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
