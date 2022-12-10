WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bemidji State tied down in 68-42 loss to Dragons

MOORHEAD -- The first time that the Bemidji State women’s basketball team got down against Minnesota State Moorhead, the Beavers came back without a problem.

But the second time? There was no duplicate rally to be had.

BSU fell 68-42 to the Dragons in Moorhead, dropping its fourth in a row and moving to 3-5 overall (0-4 NSIC) on the year.

MSUM (5-3, 2-2 NSIC) scored the first seven points of the night, but Bemidji State came back to tie on a Trinity Yoder layup, Alyssa Hill 3-pointer and Rachel Koenig jumper. But the 7-7 deadlock was short-lived, because Minnesota State Moorhead answered with the final eight points of the first quarter.

The Dragons kept building from there, scoring the first eight points of the second frame to assume a 23-7 lead. The 16-0 run in total put the Beavers in a double-digit deficit for the rest of the night.

MSUM led 34-17 by halftime, which expanded to 53-35 through three quarters. BSU never found a groove in the fourth, ultimately settling for the 26-point loss.

Yoder was the lone Bemidji State scorer in double figures, posting 11 points to go with her seven rebounds. Hill added nine points and Sam Pogatchnik eight.

Natalie Jens put up 16 points for Minnesota State Moorhead, while Mariah McKeever (14 points) and Peyton Boom (12) also hit double figures. The Dragons had a 50-30 advantage in rebounds, as well.

The Beavers will try to correct course with a 4 p.m. game on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.

MSU Moorhead 68, Bemidji State 42

BSU 7 10 18 7 -- 42

MSUM 15 19 19 15 -- 68

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 11, Hill 9, Pogatchnik 8, Schires 5, Koenig 4, Theis 2, Swanson 2, Oman 1. Totals: 18-55 FGs, 3-20 3-pt. FGs, 3-4 FTs.

MSU MOORHEAD -- Jens 16, McKeever 14, Boom 12, Skibiel 9, Bang 8, Knight 6, Johnson 3. Totals: 24-64 FGs, 4-16 3-pt. FGs, 16-21 FTs.