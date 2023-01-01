WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bemidji State goes inside-out for first NSIC win

BEMIDJI -- Games like Saturday afternoon's sure beat the alternative for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team.

“Losing sucks and it’s depressing. Obviously winning takes a chip away from that,” head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg said. “You’ve got to get out of those lows, so this is a step in the right direction.”

The Beavers blew out Minot State 71-58 at the BSU Gymnasium, finally snagging their first conference win of the season and doing so in dominant fashion.

“It’s a big step today,” senior guard Maddie Schires said. “That loss yesterday (84-52 to U-Mary) was not in our plans obviously. But to come in the next day and compete really well, it’s a great step for us as a young team.”

Bemidji State freshman Alyssa Hill (42) goes to the rim during the second half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State senior Maddie Schires (10) shoots a 3-pointer during the second half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State’s youthfulness was glowing with production in the paint, where freshman Alyssa Hill posted career bests of 16 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Hill provided the inside punch as part of a potent inside-out attack. Schires, meanwhile, patrolled the perimeter and launched dead-on 3-pointers that complemented Hill’s inside presence.

“It’s difficult to guard,” Schires said of the dual threat. “Alyssa caused a lot of people to look at her today in the paint, and it opened up driving lanes for (Trinity Yoder) and our kickouts. It really helps when we get our posts going, and Alyssa did a great job today.”

“Maddie was shooting really well,” Hill added. “They have to get out on Maddie, but they also have to watch inside. … It really helps because then it stretches the defense out.”

Bemidji State sophomore Amme Sheforgen (1) guards the ball during the first half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

It also didn’t hurt that Minot State couldn’t buy a bucket with all the wealth in the world. MSU shot just 3-for-17 in the first quarter and 4-for-16 in the second quarter. For the game, BSU limited them to a 32.3% clip from the field.

“That’s huge for us,” Stoltenberg said. “We stuck to the game plan. We knew what they were going to do, and we just had a little more trust defensively.”

Bemidji State (4-8, 1-7 NSIC) closed the first quarter on a 10-3 run and jumped ahead 17-9 by the end of it. BSU added on in the second quarter and led 34-22 by the break, but the greatest separation was still to come.

In the third, Bemidji State decisively stormed away on a 13-0 run. It started with layups from Hill, Yoder and Sam Pogatchnik, and Schires mixed in a pair of threes for a 51-27 edge.

Bemidji State sophomore Sam Pogatchnik (22) high-fives her teammates after a free throw during the first half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

BSU closed the third quarter at a game-high 59-33 lead when Yoder scored on a late putback. The bucket gave her 1,277 points in her Bemidji State career, moving her past BSU great Liz Mulvihill for ninth all-time in program history.

Minot State (5-9, 1-7 NSIC) finally heated up in the fourth quarter, but no amount of shooting kept BSU from the comfortable win.

“We needed one of these,” Stoltenberg said. “We needed a win, but we needed to feel like we were in control. So it felt good to have that, yet still have some film to see some self-inflicted errors on our part that we still need to get better at if we want to win more.”

Schires finished with a team-high 20 points behind five 3-pointers, while Hill and Yoder joined her in double figures with 16 and 10 points, respectively. Yoder also had eight assists, while Erin Barrette had a career-high eight points of her own.

Bemidji State freshman Alyssa Hill (42) posts up during the first half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

All told, Bemidji State hopes the balanced win serves as a building block moving forward.

“This shows we’re capable of having a good game,” Hill said. “We’re capable of playing together and rebounding and scoring and just coming out fast. … I feel like we’ll come in with more confidence after the new year, starting off with trying to get two more next weekend.”

Bemidji State will return to action in 2023 with a matchup against Upper Iowa at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, in Fayette, Iowa.

Bemidji State 71, Minot State 58

MSU 9 13 11 25 -- 58

BSU 17 17 25 12 -- 71

MINOT STATE -- Head 24, Jonsdottir 9, Harris 5, McIver 5, Mogen 5, Baker 3, Srejma 3, Aberle 2, Skeggs 2. Totals: 20-62 FGs, 5-20 3-pt. FGs, 13-15 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Schires 20, Hill 16, Yoder 10, Barrette 8, Pogatchnik 4, Swanson 4, Koenig 3, Oman 3, Majewski 2, Sheforgen 1. Totals: 26-57 FGs, 7-24 3-pt. FGs, 12-17 FTs.