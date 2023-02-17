99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers upset St. Cloud State 81-77 in overtime

Isabel Majewski scored five straight points to give the Beavers a 74-71 lead midway through the overtime session.

021823.S.BP.BSUWBB Rachel Koenig.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Rachel Koenig shoots a layup during the first half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 16, 2023 09:52 PM

BEMIDJI -- Wins have been hard to come by for the Bemidji State women's basketball team this season, but on Thursday night the Beavers earned an 81-77 overtime victory over playoff-bound St. Cloud State at the BSU Gymnasium.

BSU won for only the fifth time in 21 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games and moved to 8-17 overall. The Beavers finish the season at Minnesota Duluth at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

021823.S.BP.BSUWBB Erin Barrette.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Erin Barrette (0) high-fives her teammates prior to a game against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Isabel Majewski scored five straight points to give the Beavers a 74-71 lead midway through the overtime session. Trinity Yoder tacked on a layup and two free throws down the stretch to keep the Huskies (16-9, 13-8 NSIC) at bay.

In a Dec. 1 game at St. Cloud, the Huskies defeated the Beavers 68-42.

021823.S.BP.BSUWBB Trinity Yoder.jpg
Bemidji State senior Trinity Yoder drives to the rim during the first half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Yoder led Bemidji with 24 points and Majewski added 17. Sam Pogatchnik chipped in 15 and Rachel Koenig had 10.

St. Cloud's Jada Eggebrecht led all scorers with 31.

Bemidji State 81, St. Cloud State 77 (OT) 

SCS 20 13 20 14 10 -- 77

BSU 14 19 19 15 14 -- 81

ST. CLOUD STATE -- Eggebrecht 31, Theis 16, Sawicki 11, Vanzant 8, T. Peschel 6, Henning 3, K. Peschel 2. Totals: 32-76 FGs, 7-20 3-pt. FGs, 6-10 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 24, Majewski 17, Pogatchnik 15, Koenig 10, Barrette 9, Hill 4, Swanson 2. Totals: 27-60 FGs, 11-17 3-pt. FGs,16-23 FTs.

021823.S.BP.BSUWBB Sam Pogatchnik.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Sam Pogatchnik (22) drives off of a screen during the first half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
