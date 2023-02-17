WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers upset St. Cloud State 81-77 in overtime

BEMIDJI -- Wins have been hard to come by for the Bemidji State women's basketball team this season, but on Thursday night the Beavers earned an 81-77 overtime victory over playoff-bound St. Cloud State at the BSU Gymnasium.

BSU won for only the fifth time in 21 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games and moved to 8-17 overall. The Beavers finish the season at Minnesota Duluth at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Bemidji State sophomore Erin Barrette (0) high-fives her teammates prior to a game against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Isabel Majewski scored five straight points to give the Beavers a 74-71 lead midway through the overtime session. Trinity Yoder tacked on a layup and two free throws down the stretch to keep the Huskies (16-9, 13-8 NSIC) at bay.

In a Dec. 1 game at St. Cloud, the Huskies defeated the Beavers 68-42.

Bemidji State senior Trinity Yoder drives to the rim during the first half against St. Cloud State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Yoder led Bemidji with 24 points and Majewski added 17. Sam Pogatchnik chipped in 15 and Rachel Koenig had 10.

St. Cloud's Jada Eggebrecht led all scorers with 31.

Bemidji State 81, St. Cloud State 77 (OT)

SCS 20 13 20 14 10 -- 77

BSU 14 19 19 15 14 -- 81

ST. CLOUD STATE -- Eggebrecht 31, Theis 16, Sawicki 11, Vanzant 8, T. Peschel 6, Henning 3, K. Peschel 2. Totals: 32-76 FGs, 7-20 3-pt. FGs, 6-10 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 24, Majewski 17, Pogatchnik 15, Koenig 10, Barrette 9, Hill 4, Swanson 2. Totals: 27-60 FGs, 11-17 3-pt. FGs,16-23 FTs.