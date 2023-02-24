WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers' Trinity Yoder named First Team All-NSIC

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State women’s basketball fifth-year senior Trinity Yoder was named to the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference First Team for the first time in her collegiate career, the league announced on Thursday.

This marks the third year in a row Bemidji State is represented on the first team and the third time Yoder has earned all-conference accolades. She also made the All-NSIC Second Team in her sophomore and senior seasons.

Yoder led the Beavers in points (413), assists (133) and steals (52) and was third on the team in rebounds (147). She recorded a career high in points this season and averaged 15.9 per game, which ranked seventh in the NSIC. She led the conference with 133 assists, averaging 5.1 per game, and totaled a career-high 15 against St. Cloud State on Feb. 16.

Bemidji State senior Trinity Yoder drives to the rim during the first half against Southwest MN State on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Yoder also finished inside the top 20 with 147 rebounds (19th), averaging 5.7 per game, and finished 10th in steals with 52.

She finishes her collegiate career fourth on Bemidji State's career scoring list with 1,532 career points, third in career assists (502) and fourth in career steals (208). Yoder set program records in career free throws made (416) and most attempts (615). She joins Amy Lawson (2004-08) as the lone members of BSU women's basketball to earn All-NSIC accolades three times in their careers.