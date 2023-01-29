WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers snap losing skid with 65-61 win over Sioux Falls

BEMIDJI -- Sam Pogatchnik made three free throws in the final 22 seconds to put the finishing touches on a 65-61 victory for the Bemidji State women's basketball team on Saturday night at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers (6-14, 3-13 NSIC) held off a late comeback by Sioux Falls to end a four-game losing streak.

Bemidji State led by nine points with 82 seconds left in the game, but the Cougars scored five straight to get within 62-58.

Pogatchnik made 1-2 from the line with 22 seconds left to make it 63-58. A 3-pointer by Sioux Falls' Brecli Honner cut the lead to 63-61 with 16 seconds on the clock.

The Cougars (6-16, 3-13 NSIC) fouled Pogatchnik, who calmly sank two from the line with 12 seconds to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa Hill led a balanced Bemidji scoring attack with 17 points. Trinity Yoder added 16, Isabel Majewski 15 and Pogatchnik 13.

The Beavers hit the road to North Dakota next weekend for games at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at Minot State, and at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the University of Mary in Bismarck.

Bemidji State 65, Sioux Falls 61

USF 15 13 14 19 -- 61

BSU 17 16 15 17 -- 65

SIOUX FALLS -- Gamoke 18, Fannin 10, Honner 8, Olson 8, Wuebben 7, Leenderts 4, Hoskinson 4, Knoblock 2. Totals: 23-49 FGs, 4-9 3-pt. FGs, 11-14 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Hill 17, Yoder 16, Majewski 15, Pogatchnik 13, Koenig 2, Theis 2. Totals: 26-50 FGs, 7-18 3-pt. FGs, 6-9 FTs.