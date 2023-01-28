STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers’ rally comes up short against Mustangs

Bemidji State (5-14, 2-13 NSIC) trailed by 10 points early in the fourth quarter before staging its comeback.

020123.S.BP.BSUWBB Trinity Yoder.jpg
Bemidji State senior Trinity Yoder drives to the rim during the first half against Southwest MN State on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 27, 2023 10:52 PM
BEMIDJI -- Southwest Minnesota State held off a late rally by the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Friday night and defeated the Beavers 69-64 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State (5-14, 2-13 NSIC) trailed by 10 points early in the fourth quarter before staging its comeback. The Mustangs still led 66-59 with two minutes remaining, but the Beavers’ Trinity Yoder scored five straight points on a layup and three free throws to make it a two-point game. SMSU (12-8, 9-6 NSIC) sealed the win with three free throws in the last minute.

020123.S.BP.BSUWBB Sam Pogatchnik.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Sam Pogatchnik drives to the rim during the first half against Southwest MN State on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Yoder led the Beavers with 21 points. Sam Pogatchnik added 13 and Alyssa Hill 11.

Bri Stoltzman and Hannah Parsley each scored 15 to lead the Mustangs.

020123.S.BP.BSUWBB Jana Swanson Trinity Yoder.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Jana Swanson embraces senior Trinity Yoder after a foul during the first half against Southwest MN State on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Beavers will conclude their weekend homestand against Sioux Falls at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, back at the BSU gym.

Southwest Minnesota State 69, Bemidji State 64

SMS 16 17 24 12 -- 69

BSU 18 14 18 14 -- 64

SOUTHWEST MN STATE -- Stoltzman 15, Parsley 15, Borchers 14, Wall 11, Blandin 11, Gehloff 3. Totals: 24-50 FGs, 6-13 3-pt. FGs, 15-19 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 21, Pogatchnik 13, Hill 11, Majewski 9, Barrette 5, Koenig 4, Swanson 1. Totals: 24-57 FGs, 4-14 3-pt. FGs, 12-17 FTs.

020123.S.BP.BSUWBB Erin Barrette.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Erin Barrette brings the ball up during the first half against Southwest MN State on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

