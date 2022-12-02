WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers outscored 28-5 down the stretch in loss to SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- A cold offense doomed the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Thursday, as the Beavers shot just 11-for-47 from the floor (23.4%) and suffered a 68-42 loss at St. Cloud State.

BSU kept within 40-37 deep into the third quarter, but the Huskies only allowed five Bemidji State points in the final 12 minutes of the night and pulled away with a 28-5 margin from then on out.

The difference came when SCSU (4-2, 1-1 NSIC) scored 17 points in a row between the third and fourth frames, which turned a one-possession game into a 20-point blowout at 57-37.

Maddie Schires shot well from deep for the Beavers (3-3, 0-2 NSIC), putting up a career-high 18 points behind a 5-for-9 showing from 3-point range. But she was the lone BSU player in double figures, as no one else managed more than seven points.

Katrina Theis had a 23-point, 15-rebound double-double for St. Cloud State, and Jada Eggebrecht added another 18 points for the Huskies.

Bemidji State next returns home to host Minnesota Duluth at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the BSU Gymnasium.

St. Cloud State 68, Bemidji State 42

BSU 13 13 11 5 -- 42

SCSU 15 16 16 21 -- 68

BEMIDJI STATE -- Schires 18, Pogatchnik 7, Yoder 7, Swanson 4, Hill 2, Koenig 2, Theis 2. Totals: 11-47 FGs, 7-17 3-pt. FGs, 13-14 FTs.

ST. CLOUD STATE -- K. Theis 23, Eggebrecht 18, K. Peschel 7, Groeneweg 6, Vanzant 5, Sawicki 4, Litt 3, T. Peschel 1, Herkenhoff 1. Totals: 23-56 FGs, 4-15 3-pt. FGs, 18-27 FTs.