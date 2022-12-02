SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers outscored 28-5 down the stretch in loss to SCSU

BSU kept within 40-37 deep into the third quarter, but the Huskies only allowed five Bemidji State points in the final 12 minutes of the night and pulled away with a 28-5 margin from then on out.

Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 01, 2022 08:35 PM
ST. CLOUD -- A cold offense doomed the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Thursday, as the Beavers shot just 11-for-47 from the floor (23.4%) and suffered a 68-42 loss at St. Cloud State.

BSU kept within 40-37 deep into the third quarter, but the Huskies only allowed five Bemidji State points in the final 12 minutes of the night and pulled away with a 28-5 margin from then on out.

The difference came when SCSU (4-2, 1-1 NSIC) scored 17 points in a row between the third and fourth frames, which turned a one-possession game into a 20-point blowout at 57-37.

Maddie Schires shot well from deep for the Beavers (3-3, 0-2 NSIC), putting up a career-high 18 points behind a 5-for-9 showing from 3-point range. But she was the lone BSU player in double figures, as no one else managed more than seven points.

Katrina Theis had a 23-point, 15-rebound double-double for St. Cloud State, and Jada Eggebrecht added another 18 points for the Huskies.

Bemidji State next returns home to host Minnesota Duluth at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the BSU Gymnasium.

St. Cloud State 68, Bemidji State 42

BSU 13 13 11 5 -- 42

SCSU 15 16 16 21 -- 68

BEMIDJI STATE -- Schires 18, Pogatchnik 7, Yoder 7, Swanson 4, Hill 2, Koenig 2, Theis 2. Totals: 11-47 FGs, 7-17 3-pt. FGs, 13-14 FTs.

ST. CLOUD STATE -- K. Theis 23, Eggebrecht 18, K. Peschel 7, Groeneweg 6, Vanzant 5, Sawicki 4, Litt 3, T. Peschel 1, Herkenhoff 1. Totals: 23-56 FGs, 4-15 3-pt. FGs, 18-27 FTs.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
