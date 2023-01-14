99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers’ fourth-quarter onslaught earns 70-67 win over CSP

Bemidji State scored only 25 points in the first half but erupted for 25 in the final quarter to erase a 15-point deficit.

BSU WBB Pogatchnik.jpg
Bemidji State's Sam Pogatchnik looks for a teammate during a game against Concordia-St. Paul on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Courtesy / BSU Photo Services
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 13, 2023 10:15 PM
BEMIDJI -- The fourth quarter belonged to the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Friday night at the BSU Gymnasium, as the Beavers rallied to pick up a 70-67 home conference victory over Concordia-St. Paul.

BSU (5-10, 2-9 NSIC) scored only 25 points in the first half but erupted for 25 in the final quarter to erase a 15-point deficit. Concordia-St. Paul fell to 7-8 overall and 4-7 in conference play.

The Beavers took a 66-65 lead with 1:39 left on a 3-point play by Trinity Yoder off a feed from Sam Pogatchnik. CSP answered 11 seconds later to jump ahead, but after a timeout, BSU turned to Yoder, who worked her way inside the paint and connected on a contested turnaround jumper as the shot clock was ticking down, putting the Beavers ahead for good at 68-67.

BSU made two defensive stops in the final minute. Yoder ended the scoring with a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining.

Yoder went 9-21 from the field on her way to a game-high 22 points. She also added four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Alyssa Hill went 9-15 from the field for her 21 points, along with seven rebounds. Pogatchnik played 37 minutes, connecting on 4-8 from the field for her 11 points. In addition to her eight rebounds, she also dished out four assists and sent back two shots. Off the bench, Isabel Majewski and Amme Sheforgen came up large with seven points apiece.

It was the first win for BSU overcoming a deficit of 15 points since the 2017 season, when the Beavers came back to defeat St. Cloud State. BSU has now won three of the last four games against CSP and four of the last six meetings.

The Beavers will complete the weekend homestand at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, against No. 11 Minnesota State.

Bemidji State 70, Concordia-St. Paul 67  

CSP 22 17 9 19 -- 67

BSU 11 14 20 25 -- 70

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL -- Gamble 14, Hanson 13, Raegan 10, Shaw 10, Gietzel 7, Dengerud 5, Kuma 5, Feddema 3. Totals: 28-66 FGs, 3-14 3-pt. FGs, 8-11 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Yoder 22, Hill 21, Pogatchnik 11, Majewski 7, Sheforgen 7, Koenig 2. Totals: 28-58 FGs, 5-16 3-pt. FGs, 9-11 FTs.

